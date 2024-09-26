WIN an overnight stay with dinner and spa access at Down Hall Hotel, Spa & Estate
Enjoy a luxury stay at in the Essex countryside
Seamlessly blending historic country house splendour with luxurious and contemporary décor, the award-winning luxury Down Hall Hotel, Spa & Estate is the idyllic place for a rural getaway in the heart of the Essex countryside.
Located just 45 minutes from central London and within easy reach of Stansted Airport, the 19th century Italianate mansion sits grandly in 110 acres of beautifully manicured landscaped gardens and thriving woodlands.
Boasting 98 beautiful bedrooms, elegant event spaces, a luxury Eden Spa and a whole host of social calendar events from wellness fuelled retreats to open-air cinema, themed afternoon tea experiences and an annual Bonfire Night display, the luxury hotel can accommodate for any occasion.
Benefitting from the decadent dining options within the two AA Rosette Garden Room restaurant, Fox Bar & Terrace, and the new casual dining space, The Potting Shed, the hotel takes advantage of the abundance of fresh produce grown within the one-acre Kitchen Garden.
Whether you’re looking for a relaxing escape with loved ones or friends, a business retreat or a picturesque wedding and events venue, the impressive surroundings and facilities at Down Hall offer something truly unique – the perfect location to celebrate the great British countryside.
One lucky winner will enjoy an overnight stay with a guest in one of the hotel’s newly refurbished Estate Patio Rooms, inclusive of a pre-dinner cocktail in the Fox Bar, a three-course meal in the Garden Room, wet spa access and breakfast the following morning.
To enter fill in the form below. Competition closes 15 October 2024.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
Entrants must be aged 18 or over. The prize must be redeemed within six months from the winner being notified and can’t be redeemed between 23 December and 2 January or on the weekend of 14, 15, 16 February. Only one entrance per household. Winner will be notified by email.
