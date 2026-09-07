Downing Street says Israel ‘an important strategic partner’ ahead of expected West Bank trade sanctions

Downing Street has insisted that Israel remains an “important strategic partner” and affirmed that the UK is “comfortable raising our concerns” with Israeli leaders, as the government prepares to announce expected sanctions on West Bank trade.

Responding to questions about the potential impact of such sanctions on UK-Israel relations, including fears of retaliation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over security cooperation, a Downing Street spokesperson said, “Israel is an important strategic partner” for the UK and that “engagement continues across a broad range of issues at multiple levels, and that relationship continues.”

The spokesperson added, “As with many of our international partners, we are comfortable raising our concerns with them, and vice versa, because that is a normal part of any international relationship.”

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Jewish News understands that the UK could announce sanctions as early as Tuesday.

On claims that the UK was introducing sanctions ahead of the Israeli elections to interfere with the result, No.10 said: “I’m just not going to get ahead of future announcements.”

The spokesperson continued, “I’ve just set out our clear position on this issue, and as I say, we continue to support a two-state solution for the reasons I’ve just set out.”

It was also confirmed at Monday’s Westminster journalists’ lobby briefing that Prime Minister Andy Burnham has yet to speak with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu since taking office.

Downing Street promised future updates on Burnham’s international calls but confirmed that he had yet to speak with Netanyahu in his role as UK PM.

Meanwhile, Downing Street said it “completely rejects” remarks made by US ambassador Mick Huckabee, who accused British foreign secretary Ed Miliband of “Jew-hate” over his criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza. “We completely reject that assertion,” said the spokesperson, who added the UK government “is protecting Jewish communities in the UK, and continues to engage with community leaders and groups.”

They further stated: “The government is investing almost £318 million over three years to protect Jewish communities, crack down on antisemitic extremism, hostile state activity, and tackle antisemitism in schools, universities, and local communities. As I say, our track record on combating antisemitism is clear.”

A spokesperson for Andy Burnham also said the PM “completely rejects” the US ambassador’s remarks, but refused to confirm whether officials had made any direct condemnation to the US over the incident.

Miliband had released an online video in which he said: “I just came out of this meeting talking about Gaza to people who’ve been there and are there on the ground, and frankly it was horrific what is unfolding.”

He asserted that “we as a UK government, as the prime minister has said, have got to act and act more decisively than we have”.

The official X account of Israel’s foreign ministry condemnedMiliband and said, “facts matter less (when making a video for a political audience)” to the British foreign secretary.

Huckabee shared the Israeli foreign ministry’s post and posted: “The Brits have lost it. The Jew hate of their government knows no boundaries and knows no facts.”