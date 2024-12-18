Downing Street says UK using ‘every diplomatic manoeuvre available’ to try to free hostages

The British government is using “every diplomatic manoeuvre available” as it attempts to ensure Emily Damari and other hostages with UK links are amongst those freed if any deal is secured, Downing Street has said.

Asked if the UK had headed calls to step up its efforts to press for hostage releases from Gaza, Keir Starmer’s spokesperson said the government had made it “a priority” to attempt to influence talks between representatives of Hamas and Israel as hopes grew for an “imminent” deal.

“Throughout these talks we have used every diplomatic manoeuvre available to seek the release of all hostages with links to the UK as well as a ceasefire deal,” a Downing Street spokesperson told Jewish News.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Responding to criticism that the UK government had not done enough to push for the freeing of UK hostages, including from Mandy Damari, the mother of 28 year-old Gaza captive Emily, Downing Street said:”In every single conversation with leaders the Prime Minister raises the issue of the hostages in Gaza. It is a top priority and we will continue to press on this issue.”

On Wednesday, the Saudi news outlet Asharq Al-Awsat quoted a Hamas official suggesting if no issues arise, a hostage deal could be signed by the end of this week.

According to Asharq Al-Awsat, in the first stage of the agreement, which is supposed to last some 45-60 days, Hamas would release some 30 hostages, both alive and deceased, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Some reports suggesting the hostage releases were likely to be centred around the most elderly.

Earlier during Prime Ministers Questions, the MP Peter Prinsley raised the continued developments in Syria.

Labour MP Prinsley, who is a member of Norwich Hebrew Congregation synagogue and sits as a Deputy on the Board, asked what efforts the UK was taking to ensure Syria becomes “an open society” and “the second functional democracy in the region.”