Dutch authorities considered postponing Ajax-Maccabi game over violence fears

The Dutch authorities considered postponing last week’s football match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv as tensions between pro-Palestine activists and Israeli fans flared ahead of the game, it has been revealed.

Femke Halsema, the mayor of Amsterdam, published a “statement of facts” amidst widespread criticism of the handling of events, which led to antisemitic attacks on Israeli fans in the city.

In the aftermath of the shameful scenes, the statement by the mayor said of the 62 arrested, 49 were Dutch, while 10 Israelis were arrested.

Four Dutch suspects are still in custody, aged 16, 17, 18 and 26, with five more arrests over the weekend.

In ugly scenes after the game, the statement reveals a local police commander confimed “reports that the incidents of the past few hours were antisemitic in character, there is talk of a ‘Jew hunt’ and people are asked about their nationality”.

“What has happened in recent days is the result of a toxic cocktail of antisemitism, hooliganism and anger about the war in Palestine and Israel and other countries in the Middle East,” the mayor’s statement said.

The report claims demonstrations by pro-Palestine activists calling for the game to be boycotted also included threats made online to Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters, and anti-Israel graffiti was also sprayed at the stadium.

The night before last Thursday’s game scuffles broke out in the city between pro-Palestine activists and a minority of the 2600 Israeli supporters in the city.

A Palestinian flag on the façade of a house in the city was filmed being torn down during the night, and anti-Arab chants were heard amid clashes between Maccabi fans and taxi drivers.

With tensions high, it has now been confirmed that police discussed postponing the game on the Thursday morning of the match, but there was no legal basis for doing so under Dutch law.

The mayor’s statement says that before kick off “the tone hardens and antisemitic terms are used” as police struggle to keep the lid on clashes.

Local taxi drivers mobilise against Israelis staying in hotels, many of whom have not been involved in the violence.

The statement adds:”Around midnight, a large group of Maccabi supporters walk in the area around Dam Square. Some walk with sticks in hand and commit vandalism.

“After midnight, problems arise from small groups of rioters scattered through the city centre and adjoining neighbourhoods.

“These groups commit violent hit-and-run actions, targeting Israeli supporters and nightlife crowds.”

The statement added: “The absolute priority now is to identify and apprehend remaining suspects as soon as possible. To this end, a special investigation team has been set up to focus primarily on hit-and-run actions.”

But Halsema has also warned against blaming young Arabs in the city for the violence.

“Antisemitism is far too common in all layers of society, including young people with a migration background, extreme left and extreme right,” she said in a meeting.

“But I will not allow an entire population group to be labelled as antisemitic, nor pro-Palestinian demonstrators as antisemitic. They, too, are part of Amsterdam.”