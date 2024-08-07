EasyJet suspend Israel flights until spring 2025

EasyJet have confirmed they will not resume flights from the UK to Israel until spring 2025.

The airline said that customers who ordered tickets between October 27, 2024 and March 29, 2025 will be offered a full refund.

In April, EasyJet announced that as a result of the security situation they were suspending flights to and from Israel until October 27.

With tensions higher than ever in the region they have now extended that suspension until March 2025.

An EasyJet spokesman said: “As a result of the continued evolving situation in Israel, easyJet has now taken the decision to suspend its flights to Tel Aviv for the remainder of the summer season until October 27. Customers booked to fly on this route up this date are being offered options including a full refund.”

In the UK, easyJet previously served Gatwick, Luton and Manchester airports from Israel.

A spokesman for British Airways, which operates four daily return flights per week between Heathrow and Tel Aviv, said: “Our flights are continuing to operate as planned and we continue to monitor the situation.”

Wizz Air announced it resumed its flights to Tel Aviv on Tuesday after cancelling them on Sunday and Monday “following the ongoing escalation in the region”. The airline warned that “passengers may experience some schedule changes”.