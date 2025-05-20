Eden Primary smashes target in first fundraising campaign
Only Jewish school in Haringey raises £152k to support special needs provision
The only Jewish school in the London Borough of Haringey has marked its bneimitzvah year by raising £152,714.
Eden Primary in Muswell Hill smashed its original fundraising goal of £100k, with funds going to support children with additional needs with a dedicated specially equipped sensory room, outdoor education and play infrastructure.
Helen Graff, headteacher of the school, said: “Eden is a truly special place to learn and to work, very much driven by our values of excellence, community, creativity, responsibility and respect. We achieve highly, teaching Jewish studies alongside other subjects through exciting, cross-curricular, creative projects, very often outdoors.”
Chair of trustees Steve Miller added: “I’d like to pay tribute to the parents who have driven this campaign and enabled Eden to face the future with a strong financial base, solidifying its place as a bedrock institution of Muswell Hill’s diverse Jewish community. The funds will be used to enhance our special needs provision and renew the school environment.”
Co-chairs of the Eden parents group, Pejman Ellis, Vicky Levy and Moosh Ben-Ari who spearheaded the campaign, said: “We are very grateful and humbled by the huge numbers of vital donations from incredibly generous people – it’s a great feeling knowing that not only will our kids benefit from the changes we can now make but also younger children in the community when they join Eden in future years.”
For information on how to support Eden, click here.
