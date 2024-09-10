Edgware Torah scroll delivers lifeline to Lithuanian community

A Torah scroll was given its own seat on a flight to Lithuania in an extraordinary trip to support a young and growing Jewish community in Vilnius.

Following a request for help from the World Union for Progressive Judaism, the cherished Torah scroll set off on loan, accompanied by 24 members of Edgware & Hendon Reform (EHRS) and Mosaic Reform synagogues.

The emotional handover took place outside the Polin Museum, where Viljamas Zitkauskas, chair of the Vilnius Community, received the scroll in the presence of Andrew Keene, vice chair of the WUPJ, and Rabbi David Maxa, Progressive Rabbi of the Czech Republic and the convenor of the Central European Beit Din.

Rabbi Tanya Sakhnovich, who led the EHRS group, said: “It is such a privilege for our group to pass the Torah scroll to the chair of the Vilnius Jewish community. This scroll is not just a piece of parchment but a living reminder of our ancestors and the importance of our support and care for each other, regardless of the times we are living through.”

Viljamas Zitkauskas said: “Words cannot fully capture the profound joy and reverence I feel at this moment. I am deeply grateful for the immense honour and blessing of receiving the Torah scroll. Our community has been active for the past three years, yet we have struggled to find a Torah scroll for our activities — not only for regular services but also for the celebration of Jewish life events, such as bar and batmitzvahs.

“The Torah is the foundation of our faith, a timeless guide that has illuminated the path of countless generations before us. Being entrusted with such a sacred and treasured gift is both humbling and inspiring. I do not take this responsibility lightly and am committed to honouring the Torah in every possible way. This scroll will be cherished not only as a sacred object but also as a living connection to our ancestors, our traditions, and the eternal wisdom that continues to guide us.”

He added that the scroll will build “a strong connection between the Edgware and Hendon Reform Synagogue and the Bnei Maskilim community, reinforcing the bonds between our Reform communities. We are stronger together.”

Rabbi David Maxa added: “I am deeply honoured to witness this historic moment. The recently founded Progressive community, Bnei Maskilim, in Vilnius, Lithuania, receiving their first Torah scroll from the dedicated members of Edgware and Hendon Reform Synagogue is a powerful testament to the enduring and resilient roots of Progressive Judaism in Central and Eastern Europe. This event symbolises not just the growth of a new community, but the revival and flourishing of our shared values and traditions in a region where they are once again coming to life.”

WUPJ Vice-Chair Andrew Keene said: “Any time the World Union for Progressive Judaism is able to facilitate placing a Torah scroll with a new or emerging community within our progressive movement, it is of great significance and importance. However, this instance is particularly significant as it represents a major step in the renaissance of Jewish life in Lithuania, which has a long and rich history of Jewish life and progressive Jewish communities.

“It is incredibly meaningful that Edgware & Hendon Reform Synagogue, one of the largest synagogues in our global movement, has donated one of its Scrolls to the Bnei Maskilim community of Vilnius. This is a show of support and investment in their growth and, hopefully, the start of a long and deep relationship between the two communities.”

Jewish life was almost wiped out in the region after the Holocaust and the loaning of the Torah means that the coming High Holy Days will be the first time since before the Second World War that the Vilnius Congregation will celebrate with its own scroll.