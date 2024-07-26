Education Secretary confirms she has halted controversial university free speech act

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has confirmed she has stopped the commencement of a much-criticised laws passed by the previous Tories government aimed at promoting freedom of speech on campus.

The Union of Jewish Students and the Antisemitism Policy Trust, along with Lord Mann, the government’s independent adviser on anti-Jewish racism, had all raised concerns about the impact of the the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act 2023.

Lord Mann described the new laws as “not fit for purpose” and warned they could remove “crucial and hard won safeguards for Jewish students” and “potentially allow antisemitism to grow” if put into practice across UK universities.

Regulatory advice on the Higher Education Act from the Office for Students was due to be enacted next month, but in a decision welcomed by communal organisations, Phillipson confirmed:”I have written to colleagues separately about my decision to stop further commencement of the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act 2023, in order to consider options, including its repeal. I am aware of concerns that the Act would be burdensome on providers and on the OfS, and I will confirm my long term plans as soon as possible.”

In response to the education secretary’s announcement, UJS said it “welcomes the decision of the Secretary of State for Education to revoke the commencement of the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act.

“This is a demonstration of profound commitment to the welfare of minority groups.”

UJS praised the Department for Education for “listening to the concerns of Jewish students.”

Danny Stone, chief executive of the Antisemitism Policy Trust added:”This is the right decision by Bridget Phillipson and very welcome indeed.

“The Bill didn’t do what it set out to do. I provided evidence to the Bill committee about this legislation and met with the Office for Students to raise concerns alongside

and MPs.

“It was in danger of enabling, not preventing anti-Jewish racism.”

Backed by previous PM Rishi Sunak the will ensure universities protect and promote freedom of speech on campus, fulfilling a manifesto promise to bolster academic freedom.

Free speech campaigners such as Toby Young had backed the move.