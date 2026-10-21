Education Secretary insists ‘change is coming’ as report reveals ‘shocking scale’ of antisemitism in English schools

Education Secretary Lucy Powell has said that former Ofsted inspector Sir David Bell’s independent report into antisemitism in schools reveals the “shocking scale” of the issue in Britain.

Giving a statement in the House of Commons on the Bell report, Powell described tackling antisemitism as a “generational challenge.”

“Sir David has published this seminal review exposing the shocking scale of antisemitism in British society and how that’s reflected across education,” Powell said. “Almost three in five Jewish young people and half of Jewish teachers have experienced or witnessed antisemitism. This cannot continue.”

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Powell told the Commons she accepts all 27 recommendations of Sir David Bell’s review into antisemitism in schools and colleges, promising: “Change will come.”

Her statement on Wednesday received praise from the Tory and Liberal Democrat MPs.

Sir David Bell also said:“In leading this review, I have been seized of the urgency in tackling antisemitism in schools and colleges. Its modern manifestations are having a pernicious impact in too many places, so it is vital that my recommendations are acted upon and acted upon quickly.

“Our schools and colleges play a vital role in educating the next generation of Britons. They are at the centre of our efforts to tackle antisemitism amongst the young. So, I call upon everyone with an interest in our nation’s future to redouble their efforts to ensure that our education system is safe for everyone, including our fellow Jewish citizens of whatever age.”

Powell also told the Greens that they held a particular responsibility to tackle antisemitism after their motion on Zionism, and with their support base amongst younger people.

Although making a party political point, shadow education secretary Laura Trott urged Labour ministers to reflect on their responsibility when it comes to antisemitism.

Key recommendations included: • Encouraging schools to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism, and ensuring teachers receive antisemitism awareness training.

• Including antisemitism in schools’ online safety and safeguarding policies, and educating young people on contemporary antisemitism. • Developing media literacy lessons to aid in recognising and confronting online antisemitism and conspiracy theories.

• Strengthening the approach to Holocaust education, ensuring that antisemitism is taught as a central, explicit theme of the atrocity.

• Ensuring modern-day Judaism is comprehensively taught in Religious Education classes, and promoting opportunities to engage with the Jewish community, such as by visiting synagogues and marking Holocaust Memorial Day.

• Making sure that policies on staff behaviour should be clear that antisemitism is not acceptable, and where they experience it themselves, robust reporting and response mechanisms should be in place.

• Strengthening guidance for schools on political impartiality, particularly about geopolitical issues, and schools should consider the appropriateness of political expressions or identifiers.

• Delivering a communications campaign in transport hubs near Jewish schools as part of efforts to deter antisemitism experienced by those students.

• Ensuring school inspectors from Ofsted and the Independent Schools Inspectorate can hold schools accountable for the implementation of policies to tackle antisemitism.

Addressing MPs, Powell said: “Antisemitism is unique in both historical context and its reach today. It demands a unique response.

“That is why this Government accepts all 27 recommendations from Sir David’s review.

“I’d like to thank everyone who contributed their views and experiences. Above all, I want to recognise the Jewish community directly for their bravery in engaging with this review.

“I do not take lightly the personal cost they have paid in recounting their deeply hurtful experiences.

So they not only have my thanks, but my word that their voices will be heard. Change will come.”

Communal leaders immediately welcomed the report and called for its extensive recommendations to be implemented.

Karen Pollock, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: “The bleak findings from the Bell Review reveal a devastating reality that should stop us all in our tracks. Anti-Jewish racism has become a normal part of everyday life in our schools.

“The report outlines strong recommendations, including support for schools and teachers with resources and training, to treat antisemitism as a safeguarding issue as well as a commitment to strengthen Holocaust education, all of which is welcome.

“But let’s be under no illusion – children absorb what they see and hear in wider society. Conspiracy theories and misinformation about Jews and Israel run riot, fuelled by ceaseless attacks in our politics and in the media. The sad reality is this has created a toxic environment where antisemitism is now flourishing in our schools.”

The Board of Deputies said:”We welcome the recommendations of Sir David Bell to tackle antisemitism in schools and colleges and the commitment of the Secretary of State for Education to implement them. The struggle against extremism and antisemitism begins with education, so we must get this right in schools. This is not just about protecting Jewish pupils and staff, but protecting all our children from hateful and extremist ideas, and supporting schools to tackle them where they arise.”

Katie Kindler from Parents Against Antisemitism, which contributed to the report, said: “The levels of antisemitism being reported by families are deeply alarming.

“All children must be safe at school. Antisemitism does not arise in a vacuum, and the wider climate of hostility towards Jews, including demonisation of Israel, contributes to an environment in which antisemitism has become normalised and finds its way into schools.

“When hatred goes unchecked, the consequences extend beyond the Jewish community, affecting the whole school environment and the values of the next generation.”

Jon Ricketts, director of child safeguarding charity Safe To Learn, which contributed to the review, said: “We welcome the findings of Sir David Bell’s review into antisemitism in education, which underlines that everyone is responsible for safeguarding children from antisemitism in our schools.

“Every child should be safe to learn, and nobody working in education should be a bystander to antisemitic hate. This report marks an important milestone but much more needs to be done to tackle the root causes of antisemitism in the UK.”

Delivering a statement in the Commons, Powell added: “All children and teachers should be able to go to school or college free from fear. But there’s a wider responsibility for education as a whole to teach our young people British values of tolerance, acceptance and respect for one another.

“Collectively we have a duty to educate this generation and the next on what antisemitism is, on why it’s wrong, and what happens when it takes hold in society.

“So whether or not there are Jewish staff or Jewish students in your school or college, this report is for you. This generational challenge belongs to us all.”

She said antisemitism is “normalised and amplified” on social media and said “old tropes” had found a “new life” online.

For the Tories Trott argued the reviews recommendations on unions are not strong enough, adding: “Asking them to examine their own actions is allowing them to mark their own homework, and we already know that this doesn’t work.”

Powell said Sir David “was clear that he does not believe that any education union to be inherently antisemitic, and he’s also clear that the education union should have robust policies and processes in place to tackle these issues and ensure members are sufficiently trained”.

Jewish Labour MP Peter Prinsley also called for school children to be taught that Zionism is “the belief Jewish people have a right to self-determination in their ancient homeland.”

He added:”Let us teach that to our children too.”

Powell replied:”I agree. Zionism is not racism.”

Responding to the report the Jewish Leadership Council added:”We are grateful to Sir David Bell for producing this comprehensive report and to the government for accepting all its vital recommendations. These must now be implemented at pace to ensure that Jewish children can attend school and learn without fear, just like every other child.”