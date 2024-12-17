Educators gather for conference on Jewish curriculum

Jewish studies professionals from UK primary and secondary schools came together for a landmark conference hosted by PaJeS

The one-day event at the Chana Kasner Centre in Hendon, in partnership with global network UnitED and M²: The Institute for Experiential Jewish Education, explored the 18×18 framework — 18 key dimensions of Jewish life that shape Jewish education.

Attendees praised the day as “engaging” and “valuable,” highlighting the chance to step back, collaborate, and rethink their approach to Jewish studies.

Sharon Radley, PaJeS assistant director of education, said the framework helped schools map current curricula and plan for a vibrant Jewish future. “It provided both a broad overview and a detailed look at key areas, with networking and collaboration as standout benefits.”