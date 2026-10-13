EHRS announces appointment of first female Senior Rabbi

Edgware and Hendon Reform Synagogue (EHRS) has announced that it will appoint its first female senior rabbi, promoting Rabbi Debbie Young-Somers from within the shul’s own clergy team to succeed Rabbi Mark Goldsmith next year.

Following an announcement at the EHRS AGM on Sunday, Rabbi Young-Somers will take over from Rabbi Goldsmith on 1 May 2027. EHRS Chair Joanna Sigalov described “Rabbi Debbie” as “the perfect choice for EHRS. She is deeply respected and loved by members of every generation, and we are delighted that she will lead us into our next chapter. What makes this appointment particularly special is that we already know the person we are entrusting with our future.”

With approximately 1,900 families as part of its membership, EHRS is the largest synagogue in the Movement for Progressive Judaism. It is the result of a merger almost a decade ago, when members of both Edgware & District Reform Synagogue and Hendon Reform Synagogue voted overwhelmingly to merge their two congregations.

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Having first served as a student rabbi at Edgware Reform almost two decades ago, Rabbi Young-Somers rejoined the EHRS rabbinical team in April 2020, just as Covid reached the UK. She is also known for her lecturing on Religion and Dialogue at Leo Baeck College, broadcasting on BBC Radio 2’s Pause for Thought and serving as a trustee of the Faith for the Climate group.

In a statement in response to the news of her promotion, Rabbi Young-Somers said: “After nearly seven years at EHRS as part of the clergy team, working to nurture and grow the community – from our tots’ services through to essential community care offerings for all, and so much in between – I feel incredibly excited and honoured to be working with our wonderful professional team and lay leaders to continue to shape EHRS, help her flourish and make Judaism meaningful in a constantly evolving world.”

Rabbi Mark Goldsmith, current senior rabbi of EHRS, said: “Debbie is exceptional in building relationships with other faith leaders and communities and is a Rabbi of vision. She will help keep EHRS as an inclusive, innovating and supportive Jewish community, true to the traditions of Reform Judaism.”