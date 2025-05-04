Eight men including seven Iranians arrested in UK in dual counter-terror operations

Eight men – including seven Iranian nationals – have been arrested in two separate counter-terrorism police probes, it has been confirmed.

Five men, including four Iranian nationals, were arrested at locations across England on Saturday on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act after a suspected plot “to target a single premises” was uncovered, the Metropolitan Police said.

The Metropolitan Police said Counter-Terrorism Policing units had arrested two men age 39 and 44 at separate addresses in north-west London on Saturday, with a 55-year-old man detained at an address in west London.

It added: “This investigation is not connected to the arrest of five people yesterday as part of a separate Met counter-terrorism operation. Enquiries remain ongoing.”

The investigation is being led by the Met’s Counter-Terrorism Command but are not connected to the arrests of five other men – four of whom were also Iranian – also carried out on Saturday, a spokesman said.

The three arrested under section 27 of the National Security Act 2023 in London remain in custody.

Section 27 grants constables the power to arrest individuals without a warrant if they reasonably suspect them of being involved in “foreign power threat activity”.

Searches continue at the three addresses across London.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper praised Britain’s police and security forces after Saturday’s arrests.

“I want to thank the police and our security services for the action they have taken to keep our country safe.

“Protecting national security is the first duty of Government and our police and security services have our strong support in their vital work,” she told the PA news agency in a statement.

“These are serious events that demonstrate the ongoing requirement to adapt our response to national security threats.

“The Government continues to work with police and intelligence agencies to support all the action and security assessments that are needed to keep the country safe.”

Commander Dominic Murphy, the head of the Met’s counter-terrorism command, said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and we are working closely with those at the affected site to keep them updated.

“The investigation is still in its early stages, and we are exploring various lines of inquiry to establish any potential motivation as well as to identify whether there may be any further risk to the public linked to this matter.

“We understand the public may be concerned and, as always, I would ask them to remain vigilant and if they see or hear anything that concerns them, then to contact us.”

Murphy added: “We are working closely with local officers in the areas where we have made arrests today and I’d like to thank police colleagues around the country for their ongoing support.”