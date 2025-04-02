Eliya Cohen recalls horror of captivity and pledge to fellow hostage Alon Ohel

Former hostage Eliya Cohen has revealed the horrors he endured during 505 days in Hamas captivity and the promise he made to fellow hostage Alon Ohel, who remains in Gaza.

In his first interview since being freed in February, Cohen, who was abducted from the Nova music festival on 7 October 2023, told Israel’s Channel 12 that Hamas-led terrorists murdered a fellow captive who attempted to escape during their transport into Gaza.

“He decided to take the situation into his hands and said, ‘I’m jumping.’ We told him, ‘Don’t do it,’ but while riding, he did. They stopped the truck and shot him to death,” Cohen said.

He described being shackled at the ankles for months and forced to strip naked once or twice a week while captors assessed their weight and decided whether to reduce their food further. “They made us strip completely naked once or twice a week, checked how thin we were and decided if we should get even less food.”

Food was scarce and rationed. “You can deal with being humiliated… with being cursed at… Hunger is a daily struggle. Every night, you go to sleep thinking, ‘What am I going to do tomorrow to get that piece of pita bread?’” Most days, the men shared a single pita and a spoonful of beans. “You find yourself begging, and they enjoy it.”

Cohen was forced to undergo surgery without anaesthetic. “A man calling himself a doctor removed a bullet from my body with no painkiller, just a rag stuffed in my mouth. You’re not allowed to scream. If civilians hear, we’re both dead. They’ll come and kill you.”

“I hate Holocaust comparisons, but this was the closest I’ve ever seen. There’s nothing more Nazi than this.”

Before his release, Cohen said goodbye to Ohel, who broke down in tears. “We embraced and cried. I told him to be strong… I promised him that though I’m going up, that doesn’t mean I’m forgetting about him.”

“I promised him, Alon, that I’m leaving here, and until I meet you again in Israel, it’s not over. This is also why I’m here.”

Fifty-nine hostages are still being held in Gaza, including at least 35 confirmed dead.