Elstree Studios at 100: Tribute to Jewish film pioneers

The Jewish creatives who helped put Elstree Studios on the TV and film map will be celebrated at an event marking the venue’s centenary later this year.

Located in Borehamwood, in the heart of what is now the fastest growing Jewish community’s in Europe, the Studios impressive and varied production list includes Star Wars, Indiana Jones, The Crown and EastEnders. As it steps into its second century, the studio will be honoured with a royal visit and celebrations in the autumn that will place Elstree at the heart of the UK’s cultural future. Steven Spielberg and Simon Cowell are among those to have worked there early in their careers.

Among the centenary’s most meaningful events is a Celebration of Jewish Filmmakers, in partnership with The Jewish News, paying tribute to the Jewish writers, directors, and producers who defined Elstree Among them Jewish-American visionary Stanley Kubrick, who filmed The Shining at Elstree will be honoured alongside industry pioneers like Alexander Korda and Lew Grade, whose work brought international prestige to the studios.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

To mark the milestone, a series of legacy projects will include the launch of the UK’s first AI-driven immersive film and television experience on Borehamwood High Street, and the installation of a Hollywood-style – Borehamwood & Elstree sign on the AI — as a tribute to the studio’s heritage and ambition.

Producer Jonathan Weissler, who has made seven films at Elstree over the past 30 years, is heading up the gala celebration planned for late 2025. “I first worked at Elstree in 1997 and have never looked back,” he said. “The people here put filmmakers first — it’s always felt like home.”

The gala will bring together film legends from Star Wars, Kubrick’s crew, and new voices shaping the next century of storytelling.

Adam Morley, lead for Creative Industries Culture and AI at Hertfordshire County Council, said: “Elstree Studios is a globally recognised centre of film and television—historically significant, future-facing, and thriving 100 years on. Jewish filmmakers and craftspeople have been instrumental in building that legacy, including my own family, with my grandfather working in the lighting department at Elstree in 1937. As we celebrate the studios’ rich Jewish heritage and our role in shaping the industry, we’re also looking to the future: creating new projects that blend culture, technology, and storytelling.”

Leo Pearlman, co-CEO of Fulwell Entertainment, said: “As we mark 100 years of Elstree Studios, it’s vital to celebrate the profound role Jewish creatives have played in shaping British cinema — from Alexander Korda’s visionary leadership to Stanley Kubrick’s groundbreaking direction, and more recently, David Heyman’s production of the Harry Potter films.

“At a time when movements like BDS seek to erase our legacy, this centenary is not just a celebration of the past, but a powerful reaffirmation of our enduring cultural impact. Creativity has the power to broach divides, spark conversation, and build bridges between communities — and in a world increasingly fractured, we need that spirit now more than ever.”

by Jeremy Newmark, Leader of Hertsmere Borough Council and Chair of Elstree Film Studios

“As Elstree Studios celebrates its centenary, we honour not only a century of groundbreaking film and television production but also the rich, enduring legacy of Jewish filmmakers who helped shape the studio—and the industry at large—into what it is today. Elstree Film Studios is unique – it is publicly owned and operated by Hertsmere Borough Council. A public asset contributing to local economy for the benefit of the local community.

“Based in the heart of Borehamwood, also home of one of the UK’s largest communities, Jewish creatives have been central to the development of Elstree Studios since its earliest days. Many local Jewish families, including my own, first moved to the area because of connections to the studios. From pioneering producers and visionary directors to screenwriters, production teams, riggers and sparks to performers, their influence on British cinema is deep, lasting, and too often overlooked. It is only right that we take this opportunity to shine a light on their vital contribution—not just to our screens, but to our cultural identity as a nation.

“As Leader of Hertsmere Borough Council—home to and owners of this iconic studio—I am proud that our centenary celebrations include a dedicated event to recognise the role of Jewish filmmakers, both past and present. This celebration will feature curated screenings, panel discussions, and opportunities for young Jewish creatives to connect with mentors and industry leaders. It is a moment of pride, reflection, and forward-looking optimism.

“But this celebration takes place against a complex and deeply concerning backdrop. Across the UK and globally, Jewish communities are facing rising levels of antisemitism. Some of this has surfaced within the cultural and creative sectors. In these moments, it becomes even more important to tell our stories, to assert our place in public life, and to stand proudly in the light of our contributions to the cultural and civic fabric of Britain.

“Elstree has long been a place where Jewish talent found a voice, and where that voice helped shape stories that resonated around the world. Today, that role is more vital than ever. Our message is clear: Hertsmere remains a place where Jewish creativity, identity, and community are celebrated and supported. We are committed to ensuring the next generation of Jewish filmmakers not only sees their history reflected but feels empowered to shape the future.

“By celebrating this legacy, we offer more than recognition—we offer hope, visibility, and unity in a time when all three are needed. The Jewish community is integral to the story of Elstree, to Hertsmere, and to the cultural life of this country. And that will never change.”