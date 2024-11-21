Liverpool and Manchester Jewish Housing associations set to merge

The boards of Liverpool Jewish Housing Association and Manchester Jewish Housing Association are set to merge to share resources and expertise.

The combined organisation will be called the North-West Jewish Community and focus on adding value; maintaining and improving services; meeting regulatory requirements and ensuring a continued identity for both the former individual housing associations.

Both organisations were originally formed out of the work of the then respective Welfare Councils and have focused on providing mainly housing and support to the older members in their communities.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The proposed merger will bring together two well-established organisations that share a commitment to providing high-quality housing and support services to the Liverpool and Manchester Jewish Communities.

Liverpool Jewish Housing Association Chair Alan Tinger said: “By joining forces with MJHA we are able to share resources, expertise and best practice which will create a more sustainable future for our residents. It has been very important for Liverpool to partner with an organisation which is sympathetic to the Association’s connections within the community. MJHA have been open and warm to understanding LJHA’s partners which are important to the Liverpool Community and we look forward to working with them in the future, to maximise this wonderful opportunity”.

Manchester Jewish Housing Association Chair Phil Geller added: “We have enjoyed close dialogue with LJHA for some time now and I am delighted to say that both organisations were an ideal fit for one another in terms of shared ethos, values and generations of continued commitment to Jewish housing. We are looking forward to working closely with our colleagues at LJHA in the coming weeks to make this vision a reality.”

The proposed merger is expected to be completed in early 2025. Its Board will include members from both Liverpool and Manchester and will maintain offices in both cities.