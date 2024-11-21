Liverpool and Manchester Jewish Housing associations set to merge
Newly-formed group will be called Northwest Jewish Housing Association
The boards of Liverpool Jewish Housing Association and Manchester Jewish Housing Association are set to merge to share resources and expertise.
The combined organisation will be called the North-West Jewish Community and focus on adding value; maintaining and improving services; meeting regulatory requirements and ensuring a continued identity for both the former individual housing associations.
Both organisations were originally formed out of the work of the then respective Welfare Councils and have focused on providing mainly housing and support to the older members in their communities.
The proposed merger will bring together two well-established organisations that share a commitment to providing high-quality housing and support services to the Liverpool and Manchester Jewish Communities.
Liverpool Jewish Housing Association Chair Alan Tinger said: “By joining forces with MJHA we are able to share resources, expertise and best practice which will create a more sustainable future for our residents. It has been very important for Liverpool to partner with an organisation which is sympathetic to the Association’s connections within the community. MJHA have been open and warm to understanding LJHA’s partners which are important to the Liverpool Community and we look forward to working with them in the future, to maximise this wonderful opportunity”.
Manchester Jewish Housing Association Chair Phil Geller added: “We have enjoyed close dialogue with LJHA for some time now and I am delighted to say that both organisations were an ideal fit for one another in terms of shared ethos, values and generations of continued commitment to Jewish housing. We are looking forward to working closely with our colleagues at LJHA in the coming weeks to make this vision a reality.”
The proposed merger is expected to be completed in early 2025. Its Board will include members from both Liverpool and Manchester and will maintain offices in both cities.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.