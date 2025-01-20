Emily Damari supporters rally in Golders Green after her release

An impassioned plea for those hostages still held in Gaza was made at an impromptu rally held at Golders Green war memorial on the day that British-Israeli Emily Damari became the first of three women to be released under the ceasefire/hostage deal.

A small group of people who have been demonstrating on behalf of those kidnapped 15 months ago included Tony Moss, Emily Damari’s cousin.

He told Jewish News that he felt “overwhelmed” by the news of Emily’s return to Israel. “I didn’t really have much belief that it was going to happen, after 471 days. I really haven’t been able to process it yet,” he said.

Emily, 28, was one of the first three women to arrive home on Sunday, together with Romi Gonen and Doron Steinbrecher. The mothers of all three — including Mandy Damari, Emily’s mother — were reunited with their daughters at Kibbutz Re’im, close to the Gaza border, before the former captives were taken by helicopter to Sheba Hospital in Tel Aviv where they will undergo physical and mental health treatment.

Tony Moss said his cousin was “remarkable. We know that she was wounded when she was taken captive and we can see that she has lost some fingers.But she was smiling and from what we have heard from other captives who were released last year, she spent a lot of time singing bedtime lullabies to people to keep up their morale.” He said that in consultation with Mandy Damari, he hoped to go to Israel himself soon and see Emily.

Those present in Golders Green included baker Tami Pearce, of the Karma Bakehouse, who had made challah in the shape of a hostage support ribbon.

Jack Miller, who organised the spontaneous rally in Golders Green, has been one of the UK supporters of the hostages who have taken to the streets, week in and week out, tying symbolic yellow ribbons to trees and railings and making sure that the names of the hostages were not forgotten. He pledged that the campaign would continue as long as people were still held captive in Gaza, and urged those present to take support posters and leaflets for those who still remain.

He described Emily Damari as “a beautiful British soul, who loved a drink, watching Spurs and hanging out with her friends. The joy we have today that Emily, Doron and Romi are home is overwhelming.”