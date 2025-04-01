Emma Barnett and Melanie Philips among writers talking at JW3 this summer

From a candid look at maternity leave to a cookbook about migration and food that includes trying out some of the dishes, there is an engaging literary experience waiting for you at JW3 this summer.

In her provocative new book, The Builder’s Stone: How Jews and Christians Built the West – and Why Only They Can Save It, journalist Melanie Phillips argues that the key lessons for cultural survival lie with the Jewish people in an alliance for civilisation to restore core western values. On 30 April she will be in conversation with Rev’d Dr Giles Fraser, presenter of BBC Radio 4’s Beyond Belief and author of Chosen: Lost and Found between Christianity and Judaism.

On 12 May radio presenter Emma Barnett will be talking to Deborah Joseph to celebrate the launch of Emma’s new book, Maternity Service, a heartfelt, reassuring and bracingly honest book about the experience of being on maternity leave. Emma wrote this book live as her experiences were unfolding and it is a lifeline to other women.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Join Rabbi Michael Pollak on 22 May as he talks to lawyer Anthony Julius about Anthony’s new book, Abraham: The First Jew – an account of the origins of a fundamental struggle within Judaism between scepticism and faith, critique and affirmation, thinking for oneself and thinking under the direction of another. This book focuses on Abraham as leader of the first Jewish project, Judaism, and the unresolvable, insurmountable crisis that the Akedah (‘binding’) represents.

Food writer Linda Dangoor launches her second cookbook, From the Tigris to the Thames on 10 June. Part memoir and part cookbook, she interweaves recipes with personal reflections on the idea of home and belonging. There will be an interview, a short Q&A session and a book signing whilst enjoying tasters from the book. Linda was born in Iraq and in this book, she recounts leaving her Baghdadi home and her journey living in various countries and discovering their dishes.

Anthropologist Dr Marina Sapritsky-Nahum delves into the fascinating and complex history of Jewish communities in in her acclaimed book, Jewish Odesa: Negotiating Identities and Traditions in Contemporary Ukraine. On 11 June Dr Sapritsky-Nahum will explore how Jewish life in this historic port city has navigated waves of change, from Soviet rule to Ukrainian independence, and through Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Discover the resilience and adaptability of a community deeply rooted in Odesa’s cosmopolitan heritage yet continually evolving to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing world.

Conservative peer, campaigner and podcaster Baroness Sayeeda Warsi once said that Islamophobia has “passed the dinner table test”, yet many refuse to acknowledge its existence. On 23 June hear her discuss her new book, Muslims Don’t Matter, which draws on her experience as Britain’s first Muslim Cabinet minister, as well as personal insights, to shed light on Islamophobia in Britain. From the far-right violence in the summer of 2024, to hatred directed at Muslims during the Gaza conflict, Warsi urges us to change course and unite to dismantle this toxic bigot.

Books will be available to purchase and have signed by the author. For more details and to book tickets visit jw3.org/booklaunches