Emma Barnett and Melanie Philips among writers talking at JW3 this summer
Well-known Jewish writers will be 'in conversation' from April - June
Louisa Walters is Features Editor at the Jewish News and specialises in food and travel writing
From a candid look at maternity leave to a cookbook about migration and food that includes trying out some of the dishes, there is an engaging literary experience waiting for you at JW3 this summer.
In her provocative new book, The Builder’s Stone: How Jews and Christians Built the West – and Why Only They Can Save It, journalist Melanie Phillips argues that the key lessons for cultural survival lie with the Jewish people in an alliance for civilisation to restore core western values. On 30 April she will be in conversation with Rev’d Dr Giles Fraser, presenter of BBC Radio 4’s Beyond Belief and author of Chosen: Lost and Found between Christianity and Judaism.
On 12 May radio presenter Emma Barnett will be talking to Deborah Joseph to celebrate the launch of Emma’s new book, Maternity Service, a heartfelt, reassuring and bracingly honest book about the experience of being on maternity leave. Emma wrote this book live as her experiences were unfolding and it is a lifeline to other women.
Join Rabbi Michael Pollak on 22 May as he talks to lawyer Anthony Julius about Anthony’s new book, Abraham: The First Jew – an account of the origins of a fundamental struggle within Judaism between scepticism and faith, critique and affirmation, thinking for oneself and thinking under the direction of another. This book focuses on Abraham as leader of the first Jewish project, Judaism, and the unresolvable, insurmountable crisis that the Akedah (‘binding’) represents.
Food writer Linda Dangoor launches her second cookbook, From the Tigris to the Thames on 10 June. Part memoir and part cookbook, she interweaves recipes with personal reflections on the idea of home and belonging. There will be an interview, a short Q&A session and a book signing whilst enjoying tasters from the book. Linda was born in Iraq and in this book, she recounts leaving her Baghdadi home and her journey living in various countries and discovering their dishes.
Anthropologist Dr Marina Sapritsky-Nahum delves into the fascinating and complex history of Jewish communities in in her acclaimed book, Jewish Odesa: Negotiating Identities and Traditions in Contemporary Ukraine. On 11 June Dr Sapritsky-Nahum will explore how Jewish life in this historic port city has navigated waves of change, from Soviet rule to Ukrainian independence, and through Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Discover the resilience and adaptability of a community deeply rooted in Odesa’s cosmopolitan heritage yet continually evolving to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing world.
Conservative peer, campaigner and podcaster Baroness Sayeeda Warsi once said that Islamophobia has “passed the dinner table test”, yet many refuse to acknowledge its existence. On 23 June hear her discuss her new book, Muslims Don’t Matter, which draws on her experience as Britain’s first Muslim Cabinet minister, as well as personal insights, to shed light on Islamophobia in Britain. From the far-right violence in the summer of 2024, to hatred directed at Muslims during the Gaza conflict, Warsi urges us to change course and unite to dismantle this toxic bigot.
Books will be available to purchase and have signed by the author. For more details and to book tickets visit jw3.org/booklaunches
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.