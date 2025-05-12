Emma Kingston gets the green light to play Elphaba
Jewish actress from North London is playing one of the biggest roles in the West End
Louisa Walters is Features Editor at the Jewish News and specialises in food and travel writing
It’s nearly 20 years since the first Jewish Elphaba magically landed on stage in Wicked at the Apollo Victoria, with Idina Menzel playing the role created by fellow Jews Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman.
Emma Kingston (34) was at the formative age of 15 when she first saw Wicked and says that she felt drawn to the character as, just like green-skinned Elphaba, she often felt like an outsider, especially when she left the confines of Immanuel College to go to drama school where she was the only Jewish pupil.
Born in 1991 to an Argentine mother and Liverpudlian father Emma grew up in north London and has been singing since she was a child. She has auditioned for the role of Elphaba twice before.
Emma has performed in many productions, including Heathers, In the Heights, Evita and The Band’s Visit. Third-time-lucky Emma is now taking on arguably the biggest female role in London judging by the show’s huge increase in popularity since the movie starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.
Emma shares the stage with Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins) in the role of Glinda. Chemistry between the two is key to the success of the production and it was very much in evidence on the night I attended last week. The 2,300-seater theatre was at capacity – but Emma seems undaunted by the huge crowds. Indeed, since she took the role, many of the people she knows and knows of have shown up to see her.
Wicked opened in London in 2006 and is the 10th longest-running West End production in history. Winner of more than 100 global awards, the show has now been seen by more than 12 million people in London where it has been performed more than 7,000 times at the Apollo Victoria Theatre
When not performing, Emma works closely with Instagram star Zach Margs (who is her brother’s brother -in-law – do keep up!) and is appearing onstage with him at a comedy evening next Monday.
I will admit to feeling a frisson of nervous anticipation while waiting for Emma to appear (she is not in the first scene but is on stage most of the rest of the production) and by the time she reached the full crescendo of Defying Gravity at the end of the first half I was grinning and crying like a proud parent. It’s just so good to see one of our own performing a role like this in London again – and this time a local girl, too.
Emma brings just the right amount of vulnerability, tragedy and humour to the role and her stunning voice lends tremendous weight to the score.
To coin a line from one of the songs – Emma, “You’re gonna be popular!”
