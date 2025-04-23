Simon Brodkin and Zach Margs to appear in one-night-only comedy festival in London

Five comedians… one singer… one night only. The Chosen Comedy Festival, a much-loved new York initiative, is wending its way here to London next month on its mission to celebrate Jewish identity through the universal language of laughter.

“By spotlighting top-tier Jewish comedians from around the world, we create unforgettable events that honour our heritage and foster connection – one joke at a time,” says founder Dani Zoldan. “Our goal is to unite audiences through humour, culture, and pride, while providing a platform for bold voices to uplift and inspire.”

Here in London this translates to British comedians Zach Margs, Simon Brodkin and Debra Tammer, American comedian Ami Kozak and Israeli comedian Shahar Cohen sharing a stage with British theatre performer Emma Kingston, currently appearing in Wicked as Elphaba.

The Chosen Comedy Festival began as a one-night-only Jewish comedy celebration in New York City but has since evolved into a full-blown cultural phenomenon. It is now the ultimate gathering for Jewish comedians and comedy lovers from all walks of life. Equal parts irreverent and uplifting, Chosen is where tradition meets stand-up, and bubbe-approved punchlines collide with boundary-pushing satire.

Created by some of the biggest names in Jewish comedy, including stand-up veterans, online sketch sensations, and late-night favourites, the festival champions comedic voices that are bold, authentic, and deeply relatable – even when they’re roasting your cousin’s wedding playlist or riffing on gefilte fish conspiracies.

After sold-out shows in New York, Miami and LA, the festival is finally crossing the Atlantic to bring its signature blend of chutzpah and hilarity to London on May 19. Whether you’re Jewish, Jew-ish, or just Jew-curious, this is your chance to be part of a night where tradition gets a comedic remix and everyone’s invited to the simcha.

Come for the laughs. Stay for the inside jokes you didn’t realise you already understood.

The Chosen Comedy Festival is at Gillian Lynne Theatre on Monday 19 May at 8pm. Book tickets at tickettailor.com