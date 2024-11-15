‘Energetic and inspirational’ rabbinic couple sworn in at Radlett United Synagogue

Radlett United Synagogue welcomed 300 guests to the induction of Rabbi Nick and Rebbetzen Shira Kett, conducted by Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis.

The Ketts have been the rabbinic couple of the Hertfordshire shul since November 2023.

Attendees heard from a number of speakers, including the Chief Rabbi, president of the United Synagogue Michael Goldstein and Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Robert Voss. Special prayers and blessings were followed by an afternoon tea.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The Chief Rabbi said: “Radlett has gained an energetic and inspirational rabbinic couple who work tirelessly to ensure a vibrant and engaged community” whilst Radlett United Synagogue chairman Stephen Grossman called the celebration “a momentous occasion”.

Rabbi Nick and Rebbetzen Shira said: “We are both so grateful for the warm and supportive welcome we have received since joining Radlett, and we are so excited to be a part of the growth and vibrancy of this community.”