European Youth Forum rejects motion protecting young Jewish life in Europe

The European Youth Forum has rejected a motion to combat antisemitism and foster Jewish life, claiming that it would infringe on member’s free speech rights.

At the General Assembly of the organisation in Brussels, held on Saturday 14 November, EUJS (European Union of Jewish Students) proposed a motion entitled: “Combatting Antisemitism & Fostering Jewish Life: Young People’s Responsibility”.

During almost two hours of debate, Jewish News understands that the leadership of the European Youth Forum asked those present in the room to reject the motion as they claimed the inclusion of the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism (which was most recently unanimously reaffirmed by the Council of the European Union in its October 2026 conclusions on combating racism and related forms of hatred) and its examples would limit free speech in YFJ spaces and force the organisation to take action against member organisations. YFJ claimed that according to its safeguarding rules, re-adopting IHRA with its examples would make members feel uncomfortable.

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Following this, a proposal was made and passed to split the motion into two, separating the IHRA definition from the policy of fostering Jewish life. If one half, and not the other was passed, there would be no official tool to be used to combat antisemitism going forward.

In a statement, EUJS said: “Performative selective solidarity is worth nothing.

As a result, EUJS was left with no choice but to rescind the motion in its split form. No one else should decide how the hatred experienced daily by Jewish people across Europe and the world should be defined.”

It adds: “Suggesting to reject the motion now demonstrates, once again, that the European Youth Forum is not committed to protecting young Jewish Life in Europe. This action means that as of today, the European Youth Forum has no official policy to foster Jewish life or combat antisemitism..

Two other members of the EUJS Board attended another YFJ event this same weekend and claim they were subjected to racist and antisemitic rhetoric whilst in attendance.

A spokesperson said: “It is now clear, this is beyond an isolated issue. It is an institutional problem. EUJS is a founding member of the European Youth Forum. 30 years since its formation, the European Youth Forum should be prioritising youth rights for all young Europeans, not excluding some.

“Time and time again, the European Youth Forum has failed to protect young Jewish people. The time for words is over. It’s time for change. Enough is enough.”

The Board of Deputies said in a statement on Sunday 15 November: “We are deeply concerned by the failure of the European Youth Forum to pass an EUJS motion to protect young Jewish life in Europe. The IHRA Working Definition of antisemitism has been adopted by states across Europe and the world. We will continue promoting its use and we are and committed to supporting Jewish students in the UK and Europe.”