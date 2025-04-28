Eurovision to allow Palestinian flags under revised rules
Performers at the song contest will still be restricted to displaying only their national flags, with political messaging strictly banned on stage
The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has relaxed its flag policy for the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest, permitting Palestinian flags in the audience for the first time, despite the competition’s long-standing anti-politicisation stance.
Organisers announced that any flag “legally permitted” under Swiss law, where the event is being held, will now be allowed inside Basel’s St. Jakobshalle arena, provided it is not associated with “racism, violence or banned terrorist groups”.
The revised rules mark a sharp departure from previous years when flags viewed as political, such as Palestinian, rainbow and trans rights banners, faced confiscation. Israeli flags have long been prominent in audiences at Eurovision, with Israel a regular participant as a member of the EBU and one of the most successful competing nations.
In a document obtained by Danish national broadcaster DR, the EBU specified that banned items include “flags with racist and/or discriminatory content, including symbols that incite hatred or violence; flags that may be considered offensive or defamatory; and flags with symbols of banned terrorist organisations”.
However, officials emphasised that Eurovision remains an “apolitical event” and that political messages “will not be tolerated on stage”. Delegates and performers will be restricted to waving only their own national flags during performances, green room appearances and red-carpet events.
Violation of these regulations could result in the confiscation of items or ejection from the venue.
The contest will unfold amid heightened tensions over Israel’s participation, with survivor of the Nova music festival massacre, Yuval Raphael, representing Israel with her song New Day Will Rise. Raphael, who lived through Hamas’s 7 October 2023 attack, was chosen as Israel’s representative to the competition.
Calls for Israel’s exclusion have mounted, notably from Spain’s national broadcaster RTVE, which sent a letter urging an open discussion about the country’s eligibility. The EBU rejected the appeal, reiterating that “all EBU members are eligible to compete.”
Last year’s contest in Malmö, Sweden was marred by widespread protests against Israel’s involvement. Israeli singer Eden Golan, who ultimately finished fifth with Hurricane, faced security threats that kept her confined to her hotel outside of performances. Audience boos during her live show were muted by anti-boo technology deployed by the EBU.
Golan’s original entry, October Rain, was disqualified for being “too political”. Despite campaigns urging artists to boycott Eurovision over Israel’s presence, no contestant withdrew.
Basel will host the semi-finals on 13 and 15 May, with the grand final set for 17 May.
