Every bissel helps: first-of-its-kind benefits card for European rabbis

Community rabbis across the continent will have access to discounts, resources and services thanks to a newly launched benefits card from the Conference of European Rabbis.

The CER initiative includes preferential rates on kosher food, religious texts, Judaica, hotel accommodation, and access to Torah databases. It also provides discounted access to CER conferences, training programmes, and events.

The card, available to officially recognised CER rabbis, is part of a wider initiative to ease the day-to-day burdens of rabbinic life and empower Jewish spiritual leadership throughout Europe.

Welcoming the initiative, Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, CER president said: “This card is a small but meaningful way to acknowledge the extraordinary commitment of Europe’s rabbis and their families. They serve our communities with devotion and self-sacrifice. We must do all we can to support and strengthen their communal work in return.”

Gady Gronich, chief executive and chief of staff to the president of the CER, added: “This is about appreciation. Our rabbis and rebbetzins are working day and night for Jewish communities all over Europe. We want to make their lives just a little easier, ensuring they feel supported, connected, and valued.”