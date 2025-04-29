Ex-Shin Bet director urges disapora Jews to speak out against Netanyahu’s extremist government

The former director of Israel’s Shin Bet security agency has urged Jewish communities across the globe to express their opposition to Benjamin Netanyahu’s increasingly “extremist” government after suggesting “silence is a show of support.”

In an article written for the Guardian newspaper, Ami Ayalon, who was also a former commander-in-chief of Israel’s navy, praised the “bravery” of the 36 Board of Deputies members who wrote a letter critical of the Netanyahu government’s conduct over the Gaza war, which was published by the FT.

“It is not easy to speak out and I commend them for their bravery,” wrote Ayalon. “I know that they will now face a backlash.

“However, so many of us leading the struggle in Israel wish that more of our friends in the diaspora would follow their lead. ”

He added:”To be a supporter of Israel today means to speak out against this extremist government, not to sit on the sidelines in silence or, worse still, conduct a business-as-usual relationship, meeting government officials and presenting an image of a global Jewry united behind the Israeli government.

“The crisis we are facing is existential. If we cannot build enough momentum to create a course correction, the very existence of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state is under threat.

“Silence is a show of support for the Israeli government. Punishing and berating friends that speak out is undermining our struggle.”

In his op-ed Ayalon said he had worked for 40 years in the Shin Bet and in Israel’s navy “defending it from external and internal threats”.

He said he now believed Israel’s future as a democratic state was under such a threat he had decided to take out a two-page advert in two Israeli broadsheets.

They accused his government of abandoning the remaining 59 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

And said Netanyahu is undermining the democratic functions of the state for selfish reasons.