Call to ‘target Zionists… find out where they are’ is NOT a criminal offence, say police

Claims by disgraced academic David Miller that “there are Zionists everywhere… find out where they are” do not count as a criminal offence, the Metropolitan Police has told Jewish News.

In a post on Monday evening, using the hashtag #DismantleZionism, Miller wrote: “Protests are not enough. Listen to our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Those who are interested in ending this genocide must begin by targeting those responsible near them: the entire Zionist movement globally must live in fear of accountability until it is dismantled and its ideology eradicated. And let’s be clear, there are Zionists everywhere. In every town and city. Find out where they are.””

Other posts by Miller directly target high street retailer River Island, calling for shoppers to boycott the business “owned by the Lewis family of genocidaires”.

Responding to Jewish News today, a Met Police spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, 25 March we received an allegation relating to a post that had been published on X the previous day.

“Officers have carefully considered the wording of the post and have concluded that it does not meet the threshold for a criminal offence. The person who reported the matter to us has been spoken to and the rationale for the officers’ decision has been explained.

“While the threshold for an offence may not have been met in this case, we understand why the posts caused significant concern, particularly at a time when fear and uncertainty in Jewish communities is already at a heightened level.

“Since October 7 2023 we have seen a concerning increase in antisemitic hate crime. Officers have been working closely with community members and key partners, including the Community Security Trust, to provide advice, reassurance and a visible presence particularly in those areas with larger Jewish populations.

“We have made more than 300 arrests for anti-Jewish hate crime offences. Where the evidence meets the threshold for us to take action we absolutely will.”

The Board of Deputies and CST were among Jewish communal bodies who contacted both the Home Office and the Metropolitan Police to voice concerns over the “incendiary rhetoric” and “clearly threatening language, intended to stir up racial hatred”.

CST said that it is “about time Miller’s outrageous incitement is stopped. His rhetoric has gone unchecked for far too long, and no one should be allowed to spread such dangerous and inflammatory messages without facing consequences.”