‘Extraordinary’ new progressive rabbis ordained at Leo Baeck

Leo Baeck College (LBC) ordained five new rabbis in a service held at the Liberal Jewish Synagogue in London on 7 July attended by more than 250 people.

Daisy Rose Bogod, Eleanor Davis, Martina Yehudit Loreggian, Matthew Jeremy Turchin and Dr Jeannette Nicola Hannah Feuchtwang-Foy were sworn in as Cassy Sachar, LBC senior librarian, wished them a hearty mazeltov.

She said: “What joy to be among the first to greet you by your illustrious title. To be the kol sason vkol simcha, the voice of happiness and joy we usually hear around the chuppah. That there are five new rabbis in the world and that you extraordinary people are those rabbis is surely reason for rejoicing in the streets as the Sheva Brachot describe.”

“Today’s rabbinate is a serious profession. And it must be love to sustain you through the intensive five year programme that qualifies you to decide and to judge. You have excelled in your academic studies and applied the same insight and rigour to your vocational learning. So that now you can take on your roles as leaders and teachers, activists and scholars, politician, fundraiser, counsellor, sweet singer, mystic, peacemaker – the myriad things a professional rabbi might be.“

The service was conducted by Rabbi Igor Zinkov of the Liberal Jewish Synagogue and Cantor Tamara Wolfson of Edgware and Hendon Reform Synagogue..

Rabbi Daisy Bogod was ordained by Rabbi Charley Baginsky, chief executive officer of Liberal Judaism; Rabbi Eleanor Davis was ordained by Rabbi Danny Smith, Emeritus Senior Minister of Edgware and Hendon Reform Synagogue.

Rabbi Nicola Feuchtwang was ordained by Rabbi Josh Levy, chief executive officer of the Movement for Reform Judaism; Rabbi Martina Loreggian was ordained by Rabbi Mark Solomon, Rabbi of Edinburgh Liberal Jewish Community and of Leicester Progressive Jewish Community and Senior Lecturer in Rabbinic Literature at Leo Baeck College; Rabbi Matt Turchin was ordained by Rabbi Alexandra Wright, Senior Rabbi of Liberal Jewish Synagogue and President of Liberal Judaism.

Leo Baeck College is the UK’s only Progressive Jewish rabbinic seminary, training rabbis for Liberal, Masorti and Reform congregations in the UK and abroad. For more information on its five-year rabbinic postgraduate programme, click here.