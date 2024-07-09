‘Extraordinary’ new progressive rabbis ordained at Leo Baeck
Daisy Rose Bogod, Eleanor Davis, Martina Yehudit Loreggian, Matthew Jeremy Turchin and Dr Jeannette Nicola Feuchtwang-Foy sworn in following 5 years of study
Leo Baeck College (LBC) ordained five new rabbis in a service held at the Liberal Jewish Synagogue in London on 7 July attended by more than 250 people.
Daisy Rose Bogod, Eleanor Davis, Martina Yehudit Loreggian, Matthew Jeremy Turchin and Dr Jeannette Nicola Hannah Feuchtwang-Foy were sworn in as Cassy Sachar, LBC senior librarian, wished them a hearty mazeltov.
She said: “What joy to be among the first to greet you by your illustrious title. To be the kol sason vkol simcha, the voice of happiness and joy we usually hear around the chuppah. That there are five new rabbis in the world and that you extraordinary people are those rabbis is surely reason for rejoicing in the streets as the Sheva Brachot describe.”
“Today’s rabbinate is a serious profession. And it must be love to sustain you through the intensive five year programme that qualifies you to decide and to judge. You have excelled in your academic studies and applied the same insight and rigour to your vocational learning. So that now you can take on your roles as leaders and teachers, activists and scholars, politician, fundraiser, counsellor, sweet singer, mystic, peacemaker – the myriad things a professional rabbi might be.“
The service was conducted by Rabbi Igor Zinkov of the Liberal Jewish Synagogue and Cantor Tamara Wolfson of Edgware and Hendon Reform Synagogue..
Rabbi Daisy Bogod was ordained by Rabbi Charley Baginsky, chief executive officer of Liberal Judaism; Rabbi Eleanor Davis was ordained by Rabbi Danny Smith, Emeritus Senior Minister of Edgware and Hendon Reform Synagogue.
Rabbi Nicola Feuchtwang was ordained by Rabbi Josh Levy, chief executive officer of the Movement for Reform Judaism; Rabbi Martina Loreggian was ordained by Rabbi Mark Solomon, Rabbi of Edinburgh Liberal Jewish Community and of Leicester Progressive Jewish Community and Senior Lecturer in Rabbinic Literature at Leo Baeck College; Rabbi Matt Turchin was ordained by Rabbi Alexandra Wright, Senior Rabbi of Liberal Jewish Synagogue and President of Liberal Judaism.
Leo Baeck College is the UK’s only Progressive Jewish rabbinic seminary, training rabbis for Liberal, Masorti and Reform congregations in the UK and abroad. For more information on its five-year rabbinic postgraduate programme, click here.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.