Extremism adviser still in role, Downing Street confirms
Lord Walney has higlighted the role of pro-Palestine groups in extremist activity
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Downing Street has said the government’s anti-extremism adviser Lord Walney remains in his role, despite reports he had been axed.
Lord Walney – the former Labour MP John Woodcock had been the government’s independent adviser on political violence and disruption since November 2020, and delivered a report highlighting extremism amongst pro-Palestine groups earlier this year.
A report by Byline Times on Tuesday claimed the peer had been sacked, but it was swiftly denied by Home Office sources.
On Wednesday at a post-PMQs briefing for Westminster journalists, a No. 10 spokesperson also said Walney remains in the role.
The spokesperson said the government were considering his recommendations of Walney’s report which found that “extreme political activists” were using violence, intimidation, incitement, law-breaking and disruption to target core elements of Britain’s democracy, including elected politicians, the free press, schools and universities.
Downing Street also confirmed the Home Secretary Yvette Cooper was working on a new counter-extremism initiative called Sprint to which Walney was expected to contribute.
Walneywas the Labour MP for Barrow and Furness from 2010 until 2018, when he quit to sit as an independent MP because of his views on Jeremy Corbyn.
In his resignation letter he said Corbyn would become a “clear risk” to national security if made prime minister and criticised his response to allegations of antisemitism in the party.
He did not contest the 2019 election and was nominated for a peerage by Boris Johnson. In 2020 he was appointed as an independent adviser on political violence and disruption.
On Wednesday Walney referenced Jewish News exlusive report about pro-Hezbollah placards at display at a Palestine demo in London.
He admitted police officers “can’t be everywhere” but told the London Assembly’s Police and Crime Committee “there were banners on display in clear support of a proscribed terrorist organisation, Hezbollah, committed to the violent eradication of Israel, which is in clear contravention of the law, which was not picked up at the time.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.