Why Eyal Shani is marking New Year at his latest London eaterie
Israel's celebrity chef is hosting a special celebration dinner at Lilienblum next week
Louisa Walters is Features Editor at the Jewish News and specialises in food and travel writing
Lilienblum is the fourth restaurant that Israeli celebrity chef Eyal Shani has opened in London in just under a year and next week he is hosting a special post-Rosh Hashanah celebration dinner there (ticket info below).
What made you want to open restaurants in London?
The English are very curious people who have travelled the world and as a result many cultures have been absorbed into its own. I believe in the curiosity and that we will attract people to Lilienblum because they consider Israel to be from the East and English people are attracted to things from the East.
What’s different about Lilienblum?
Lilienblum at the moment is like a newborn baby and it’s an opportunity. In the minute that a baby is born you can see its character, its smile, the way it looks at things, the feelings it has. I think that there is a big contrast between the sunny food that we create at Lilienblum and surrounding of the area. It is a full-service restaurant unlike my three Miznon venues which are more casual
Why do you want to celebrate Rosh Hashanah at Lilienblum?
Because when you celebrate it in Israel everyone is celebrating it. But when you celebrate it outside of Israel someone is framing it for you. A different culture is framing your own culture and it’s a really beautiful position to be in.
Favourite restaurant in London?
River Cafe. I have loved it for decades and it’s made special because of Ruthie (Rogers). It is her home and you can feel that which makes it extra special. I think it’s outstanding.
Favourite thing to do in London:
I love to walk the streets because you just never know what is going to be around the next corner.
How does it feel being a Jew in London?
I feel like there are a lot of Jewish people in London so I never feel alone. I feel like English people are completely open to any religions and culture. England is blessed with such such a large variety of people. It’s the same when I do menus. I need to absorb so many new ideas, ingredients and cultures into my food because without moving ahead I cannot continue.
What chefs inspire you?
Raymond Blanc. He was the first chef who inspired my creation. He is very different to me and he is very classic but he know how to put his own character inside his food. He has a great restaurant. There are a lot of chefs that inspire me but my first answer is Raymond Blanc.
Quick-fire round
Wine or cocktails? Wine
Hummus or Labneh? Hummus
Challah or Pita? Tough but pita
Beach or Skiing? Beach
Rosh Hashanah or Passover? Passover
Rosh Hashanah Celebration is on Thursday 28 September at at Lilenblum, 80 City Road, London EC1Y 2BJ. Tickets are £75. To book visit www.lilienblum.co.uk
