Far-left French MP claims Israeli athletes ‘not welcome in Paris’ ahead of Olympics

A far-left MP in France has been widely condemned after suggesting Israeli athletes are “not welcome in Paris” for the Olympic Games beginning later this week.

Thomas Portes, from the ultra-left France Unbowed party told a pro-Palestine demo:”I’m here to say that no, the Israeli delegation is not welcome in Paris.

“Israeli athletes are not welcome at the Olympic Games in Paris. We have to use this deadline and all the levers we have to mobilise.”

In a further newspaper interview Portes said the Israeli flag and national anthem should be banned from Friday’s opening ceremony.

His remarks were criticised by Jewish communal leaders and politicians from more moderate parties.

Yonathan Arfi, head of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France (CRIF), said Portes was guilty of “indecent” and “irresponsible”language and was “putting a target on the backs of Israeli athletes”.

Interior minister Gérald Darmanin, said:“The hints of antisemitism in his [Portes’] comments are obvious.”

Whilst Socialist MP Jérôme Guedj also posted on X: “Of course Israeli athletes are welcome, like all athletes from all over the world. Not for who they are, but for what they do.”