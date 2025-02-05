Farage praises Trump’s ‘appealing’ Gaza plan

Nigel Farage has said he welcomed Donald Trump’s “appealing” plan to US to take over Gaza and turn the war-torn strip into “the Riviera of the Middle East”.

Asked if he agreed with the president’s proposal at a press conference in Westminster, the MP for Clacton-on-Sea said: “I love ambition, the thought of a wealthy, wonderful, thriving place with well-paid jobs, casinos, nightlife, it sounds very appealing to me.”

The Reform UK leader, an ally of Trump, spoke at a conference held after an announcement that May elections in nine areas in the UK have been postponed for a year amid the reorganisation of local government in England.

Fararge said: “I thought that only dictators cancel elections”.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said the government was “not in the business of holding elections to bodies that won’t exist”.