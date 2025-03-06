Fauda returns for fifth series
The series that focuses on the Arab -Israeli conflict will be coming back to our screens
Louisa Walters is Features Editor at the Jewish News and specialises in food and travel writing
Are you ready for the return of Doron, Naor, Nurit et al? Hit Netflix series Fauda is returning for a fifth season ten years after it first premiered.
The show, which centres on the story of Doron (Lior Raz), a commander in the Israeli army, often touches on the Arab-Israeli conflict. In series one, Doron and his unit pursue a Hamas terrorist known as The Panther. It was was filmed in Kafr Qasim during the 2014 Gaza War. The third season takes place in the Gaza Strip.
The prequel, Kugel, is currently airing on Izzy TV.
Ilan Sigal, CEO of Israeli network Yes, revealed the news at Yes’s annual Bar Series event earlier this week, alongside the show’s co-creator, Avi Issacharoff.
According to Israeli publication Ynet, the deal for a fifth season followed months of negotiations between the network and the creators.
Fauda, which means chaos in Arabic, was developed by Issacharoff, an Israeli journalist, and Raz in 2015, drawing on their experiences in the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). They are writing season five together.
There are as yet no details about the story, characters or plot for the fifth series.
Raz has starred in other programmes including 6 Underground and Operation Finale. Later this year he will appear in Keshet series A Body That Works, about a couple who hire a surrogate after struggling with infertility.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.