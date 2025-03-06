Fauda returns for fifth series

Are you ready for the return of Doron, Naor, Nurit et al? Hit Netflix series Fauda is returning for a fifth season ten years after it first premiered.

The show, which centres on the story of Doron (Lior Raz), a commander in the Israeli army, often touches on the Arab-Israeli conflict. In series one, Doron and his unit pursue a Hamas terrorist known as The Panther. It was was filmed in Kafr Qasim during the 2014 Gaza War. The third season takes place in the Gaza Strip.

The prequel, Kugel, is currently airing on Izzy TV.

Ilan Sigal, CEO of Israeli network Yes, revealed the news at Yes’s annual Bar Series event earlier this week, alongside the show’s co-creator, Avi Issacharoff.

According to Israeli publication Ynet, the deal for a fifth season followed months of negotiations between the network and the creators.

Fauda, which means chaos in Arabic, was developed by Issacharoff, an Israeli journalist, and Raz in 2015, drawing on their experiences in the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). They are writing season five together.

There are as yet no details about the story, characters or plot for the fifth series.

Raz has starred in other programmes including 6 Underground and Operation Finale. Later this year he will appear in Keshet series A Body That Works, about a couple who hire a surrogate after struggling with infertility.