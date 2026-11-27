The rabbinical court of Kehillas Federation has issued a a powerfully-worded statement of intent in the wake of Chaim Halpern’s conviction for sexual assault, making it clear that they “will not tolerate pressure, shaming or retaliation against anyone who comes forward” to report on sexual abuse.

Rabbi Shraga Feivel Zimmerman, head of the Federation Beth Din, alongside three of his senior dayanim (judges) have written on behalf of the court, setting out a six-point guide as to how the community should respond to abuse allegations.

The guide comes in the wake of the conviction of Rabbi Chaim Halpern, the long-time leader of a congregation in North West London previously under the auspices of the Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations, on two counts of sexual assault. The first public allegations regarding Halpern’s conduct came to light in 2012, with the police launching an investigation the following year. However, that probe was subsequently dropped. Halpern’s conviction came as the result of separate accusations, first aired publicly in 2022. He is due to be sentenced in January.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

In the guide published today, Rabbi Zimmerman and his colleagues – Dayan Elzas, Dayan Hool and Dayan Posen – wrote the affair has caused “deep pain”, most of all “to those who were harmed, and have reopened wounds for some who have suffered in the past, and we think of them first”.

The statement says that the Federation Beth Din “shares the outrage” of members of the community, who have asked how Halpern was able to act as he did, despite warnings of “serious concerns raised by senior rabbonim” which were not acted on. It states that “warnings from responsible rabbinic authorities must never be set aside out of loyalty, status, family standing or fear of scandal. When that happens, others are put at risk.”

The Beth Din leadership then sets out a six-point guide as to how the community should respond to allegations of abuse. Top of the list is “listening to victims”, telling the community that “anyone who raises a concern will be treated with seriousness, compassion and discretion. We will not tolerate pressure, shaming or retaliation against anyone who comes forward, or against their families”.

The rabbis are clearly aware of the pitfalls of the principle of mesirah, the term used to describe reporting a Jew to a non-Jewish authority — in this case the English civil courts. In other cases in the past, those who have taken this difficult step have been accused of being a moiser – informer. Families have been shunned and children’s marriage eligibility have been threatened.

The Beth Din therefore specifically says: “Working with the authorities. Regarding reporting to the police and statutory agencies, concerns about mesirah must never be used to shield abusers or silence victims.”

The rabbis promise to “strengthen and publish safeguarding standards for all rabbonim, teachers and communal office-holders under our auspices, including those working with children, with clear boundaries on private counselling and one-to-one settings”.

The statement, which has extra significance because of its publication on the eve of Shabbat, underlines the strong feelings of Rabbi Zimmerman’s Beth Din. In its conclusion, it says: “We cannot afford to be ignorant or naïve about abuse. Abuse can happen in every community, and pretending otherwise is itself a danger. Our children, who cannot always speak for themselves, deserve our greatest vigilance. So does every adult who comes to us in trust and in need. If we are serious about protecting them, we have to be willing to confront hard truths and to act. Too much is at stake to do anything less.”

It has also been reported that the Charity Commission is considering a complaint made against the Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations because of the way it dealt with the allegations — dating back more than a decade — about Halpern’s conduct. The Charity Commission said it was “assessing concerns” and would decide if it had any regulatory role in the matter.