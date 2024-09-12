Finance Director

Full time

Flexible Working (Mainly in the office but some WHF)

Salary: c.£80,000 – £90,000 p.a. dependent on experience

We are seeking a skilled, dedicated and experienced financial lead to ensure careful financial management of our organisations, and to oversee our work with a number of partner organisations to which we outsource operational services.

The Movement for Reform Judaism and Liberal Judaism are separate organisations, which are currently working towards coming together as one charity. The successful candidate will initially be employed by the Movement for Reform Judaism, working closely with Liberal Judaism as a partner organisation.

A qualified accountant (CIMA, ACA, ACCA), who is a strong multi-tasker, you will have a proven track record of leading a team and working in partnership with colleagues. This senior role will be responsible for finance and risk for MRJ and LJ, as well as providing accounts, budgets, overseeing audits for 3 other related charities, with an overall combined turnover of £10m.

Using your wealth of experience, excellent financial analysis and management expertise, you be responsible for the timely delivery of management and financial accounts together with the identification and mitigation of risk. You will be both hands-on and will oversee the finance department.

You will be a key member of the senior team working to bring MRJ and LJ together, responsible for ensuring a smooth and seamless financial transition. Working closely with colleagues and lay leaders, you will develop and implement key strategies within your area for the newly formed organisation.

You will have excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to develop long-lasting working relationships with colleagues, trustees and stakeholders. You must be confident to participate and present at Board meetings.

To comply with our safer recruitment process, all applications must be on our designated application form. Click on the link for a full recruitment pack and access to the application form

If you would like further information, please contact gshulman@rjuk.org

Deadline for receipt of application: 9.00am on Monday 30 September 2024