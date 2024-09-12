Finance Director
Full time
Flexible Working (Mainly in the office but some WHF)
Salary: c.£80,000 – £90,000 p.a. dependent on experience
We are seeking a skilled, dedicated and experienced financial lead to ensure careful financial management of our organisations, and to oversee our work with a number of partner organisations to which we outsource operational services.
The Movement for Reform Judaism and Liberal Judaism are separate organisations, which are currently working towards coming together as one charity. The successful candidate will initially be employed by the Movement for Reform Judaism, working closely with Liberal Judaism as a partner organisation.
A qualified accountant (CIMA, ACA, ACCA), who is a strong multi-tasker, you will have a proven track record of leading a team and working in partnership with colleagues. This senior role will be responsible for finance and risk for MRJ and LJ, as well as providing accounts, budgets, overseeing audits for 3 other related charities, with an overall combined turnover of £10m.
Using your wealth of experience, excellent financial analysis and management expertise, you be responsible for the timely delivery of management and financial accounts together with the identification and mitigation of risk. You will be both hands-on and will oversee the finance department.
You will be a key member of the senior team working to bring MRJ and LJ together, responsible for ensuring a smooth and seamless financial transition. Working closely with colleagues and lay leaders, you will develop and implement key strategies within your area for the newly formed organisation.
You will have excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to develop long-lasting working relationships with colleagues, trustees and stakeholders. You must be confident to participate and present at Board meetings.
To comply with our safer recruitment process, all applications must be on our designated application form. Click on the link for a full recruitment pack and access to the application form
If you would like further information, please contact gshulman@rjuk.org
Deadline for receipt of application: 9.00am on Monday 30 September 2024
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.