First female chief executive of the United Synagogue to leave after four years in the role

The first female chief executive of the United Synagogue is leaving the denomination after four years in the role, to take up a senior position at one of the Jewish community’s most prominent philanthropic foundations.

On a call for Rabbinic and Lay Synagogal leadership this morning, Jo Grose, who has worked for the United Synagogue for more than a decade, announced that she would be shortly joining the Wohl Legacy as joint chief executive.

In a statement issued by Professor David Latchman CBE, Chair of the Wohl Legacy, he described how “The Trustees are delighted that Jo Grose has accepted the appointment as Joint Chief Executive (UK) of the Wohl Legacy and look forward to welcoming her in the coming months, to work alongside Joint Chief Executive (Israel & Europe) Jo Cohen.

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“Jo Grose brings a wealth of leadership experience, strategic insight and a strong commitment to social impact, and we are confident that she will make a significant contribution as we continue our work across the British Jewish community. Jo will succeed Pam Goldsmith, who is retiring after many years of dedicated service to the Wohl Legacy.”

Meanwhile, Saul Taylor, President of the United Synagogue, said that “Jo has served the United Synagogue with distinction since 2015, including nearly four years as Chief Executive. During that time, she has been one of the most inspirational Jewish professional leaders of her generation.

“Jo possesses a unique ability to rally those around her and to inspire colleagues and volunteers alike. She never gave less than 100% to the role and led the United Synagogue through the profound challenges faced by our community in the aftermath of October 7. She earned the respect and admiration of us all, Rabbis, Trustees, Chairs and Honorary Officers, volunteers, staff and members, and has been a role model not only for women in communal leadership, but for all who choose to make community work their vocation.

“Her impact has been felt not only within the United Synagogue but across the wider Jewish community. It has been an honour to work alongside her and we wish her every success in the challenges she takes on in the future.”

Initially joining the United Synagogue as head of its Strategic Review Implementation and as a Community Liaison Manager, Grose was subsequently promoted to become the organisation’s Director of Communities and Strategy, before being further promoted to Chief Executive in early 2023.

In her new role, Grose will be succeeding Pam Goldsmith, who has been serving as interim joint chief executive at the Wohl Legacy since January, having previously spent five years as the organisation’s Director of Programmes.