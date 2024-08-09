First taste of Olympic glory: European Maccabi Youth Games held in UK
Hundreds of young athletes from across the globe connect with their roots during a challenging time for world Jewry and Israel
The 2024 European Maccabi Youth Games have come to a close, having welcomed more than 900 athletes from 14 countries.
The games ran from July 28th to August 6th and were held for the first time in the UK, providing young Jewish athletes with a junior-level introduction to what the international Maccabiah Games are.
The competitions took place at the Hatfield University campus in Hertfordshire, as well as at several outside locations. Athletes competed in basketball (U16/ U18 boys), football (boys U16 / U18 and girls U18), futsal (boys), field hockey (girls), tennis (girls and boys) and table tennis (girls and boys).
Participating countries included: Great Britain, the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, South Africa, Hungary, Austria, Slovakia, France, Italy, Argentina and Israel.
Amir Gissin, chief executive, Maccabi World Union said: “We live in times when community is more than just a token word, but actually a part of what creates the resilience of the Jewish people, in Israel and in the diaspora. The Maccabi Youth Games play a role in strengthening this resilience, as well as in emphasizing the mind-body-spirit connection that is integral to the development of the young athlete and the young Jew.”
This year’s games also included a bus tour of Covent Garden and Camden Market, a lecture by the Anti-Defamation League and a talk given by guest speaker IDF reserve soldier Shahar Peled. Each country’s delegation adopted an October 7th hostage, who was featured on their jerseys and on the delegation flag.
The Israeli delegation included a team of U16 boys (football) from Ofakim, one of the communities attacked on October 7; a team of U18 girls (basketball) from Kiryat Yam; and in the U18 boys category (basketball), a team from the Leo Baeck basketball academy in Haifa which included athletes with special needs.
