Five reasons to visit JW3 this spring

Longer days, warmer nights and barbecues – it must be summer! Well maybe not quite but it’s certainly on its way and if this all makes you want to get out of the house there are lots of reasons to do so at JW3.

The popular Ulpan course has retuned! This ten-day intensive 40-hour course offers tuition for all levels from complete beginners right through to Hebrew speakers wanting to brush up on their. Haggit Inbar-Littas, Head of Languages at JW3, can give a personalised assessment on your level with a short free consultation to make sure you get the most out of the course.

The nice weather seems set to stay for a while so why not join one of JW3’s walking tours. Learn about Jewish history in City of London, or discover Spitalfields and the Jewish East End, or perhaps take a royal stroll in and around Westminster discovering the connections the Jewish community has had with the Royal Family.

The Jewish Life in the UK Mural celebrates its first anniversary on 2 June. There will be lots of activities to mark the occasion and a chance to meet the artist, Leon Fenster.

There is also a series of live talks and literature events happening in June including Linda Dangoor talking about her new cook book (plus some yummy tastings) and Don’t Argue Less, Argue Better with Daniel Taub and Rob Rinder.

On 30 June there is a screening of docu-fiction film Sleeping with the SS plus a Q&A with the director, Rami Kimchi. This fascinating film tells the story of a group of Greek Jews from Volos sheltering on the Pelion mountains who are saved from being sent to the death camps by their Christian neighbours. A Nazi SS Unit intent on deporting the Jews to Auschwitz arrives and demand to be billeted with the group.