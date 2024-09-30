Football tournament in memory of young cancer sufferer to raise funds to help others

Jack Morgan was just 22 when he died from a rare form of cancer in August 2019. He had become an inspiration to thousands of people across the world as he documented his cancer journey on social media.

Next month his best friend Teddie Levenfiche is organising the Jack Morgan 5-a-side Football Tournament in Jack’s memory.

On Sunday 20 October 32 teams will compete at Powerleague in Mill Hill for the coveted JMO trophy and in so doing will raise funds for North London Hospice, which cared for the Bristol University graduate from Finchley during his illness.

Jack’s father Grant is calling on team captains to register now for what is going to be an “amazing event” while raising funds and awareness of the important care North London Hospice provides.

“Our family experienced the exceptional care and devotion of the hospice,” says Grant. “Palliative medical consultant Dr Jo Brady was a phenomenal support and shining light to us all during those very dark days. The team were there for us when we needed them.”

Anna Cooper, Director of Fundraising at NLH says: “This tournament honours Jack Morgan, a truly remarkable young man. The money raised supports others in our community. Our gratitude goes to Jack’s friends and family for their continued support.”

For more information email grant@louiskennedy.com