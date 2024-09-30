Football tournament in memory of young cancer sufferer to raise funds to help others
The Jack Morgan 5-a-side football tournament will donate proceeds to North London Hospice
Louisa Walters is Features Editor at the Jewish News and specialises in food and travel writing
Jack Morgan was just 22 when he died from a rare form of cancer in August 2019. He had become an inspiration to thousands of people across the world as he documented his cancer journey on social media.
Next month his best friend Teddie Levenfiche is organising the Jack Morgan 5-a-side Football Tournament in Jack’s memory.
On Sunday 20 October 32 teams will compete at Powerleague in Mill Hill for the coveted JMO trophy and in so doing will raise funds for North London Hospice, which cared for the Bristol University graduate from Finchley during his illness.
Jack’s father Grant is calling on team captains to register now for what is going to be an “amazing event” while raising funds and awareness of the important care North London Hospice provides.
“Our family experienced the exceptional care and devotion of the hospice,” says Grant. “Palliative medical consultant Dr Jo Brady was a phenomenal support and shining light to us all during those very dark days. The team were there for us when we needed them.”
Anna Cooper, Director of Fundraising at NLH says: “This tournament honours Jack Morgan, a truly remarkable young man. The money raised supports others in our community. Our gratitude goes to Jack’s friends and family for their continued support.”
Click here to register a team.
For more information email grant@louiskennedy.com
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.