Foreign Secretary accused of ‘misleading Parliament’ over Netanyahu comments
The Foreign Secretary told Parliament the Israeli PM had said, regarding food aid, 'just enough to prevent hunger'. Native Hebrew speakers have disputed this
The Foreign Secretary has been condemned by the Conservatives for “mislead[ing] Parliament”, after he was accused of misquoting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments on food aid to Gaza.
Speaking to a crowded House of Commons chamber last week, Lammy described the IDF’s new offensive in Gaza, stating: “Prime Minister Netanyahu says that they are going to take control of the Strip, letting only minimal amounts of food reach Gazans. Madam Deputy Speaker, I quote Mr Netanyahu – he says ‘just enough to prevent hunger’”.
However, the original video of Netanyahu speaking shows the Israeli Prime Minister saying something different, numerous native Hebrew speakers have told the Jewish News. They say that in the video Netanyahu describes how, until a new aid distribution system to bypass Hamas has been established, the current UN system would be used, stating that “we need to give some minimum, basic support so that there will be no hunger” – and they say that there is no ambiguity in Netanyahu’s remarks.
Eylon Levy, a former Israeli Government spokesperson, alleged that the “made-up quote” used by the Foreign Secretary had originated from “a BBC story which quotes a video from Netanyahu, explaining to his domestic audience why Israel was letting aid into Gaza again. So naturally, I went to the video…
“In a video, Netanyahu explained Israel was setting up a new aid distribution system to bypass Hamas, which is hijacking aid to fund its war. This will take time. So Israel will let in aid through the current mechanism ‘so that there will not be hunger’.
“Netanyahu never said Israel would let in ‘just enough [food] to prevent hunger.’ But David Lammy used that made-up quote to convince MPs to support his hostile foreign policy against Israel, which Hamas has praised.
“Lammy misled his fellow MPs. He misled Parliament.”
Levy continued by suggesting that perhaps “Lammy’s aides nicked the mistranslation from the BBC, instead of doing the professional thing and asking the British Embassy in Israel for a precise translation of Netanyahu’s remarks.”
Stuart Andrew MP, Shadow Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, said: “It is completely unacceptable for the Foreign Secretary to mislead Parliament based on a misquote from the BBC. He should be fully abreast of the facts before making any statement to the House.”
An FCDO spokesperson said: “The Foreign Secretary has been clear. The UK strongly opposes the expansion of Israel’s military operations in Gaza, and we have reaffirmed our calls for the Israeli Government to stop its military operations in Gaza and immediately allow humanitarian aid to enter.
“We need to see an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages cruelly detained by Hamas, and a path to long-term peace and stability.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.