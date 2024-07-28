Foreign Secretary condemns Hezbollah rocket strike that killed 12 youngsters
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Hezbollah “will pay a heavy price for this attack, one that it has not paid so far”.

By Jewish News Reporter July 28, 2024, 10:31 pm Edit
David Lammy meets Benjamin Netanyahu
Foreign Secretary David Lammy has condemned a rocket strike in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, saying Hezbollah must cease their attacks.

David Lammy tweeted: “The UK condemns the strike in Golan Heights that has tragically claimed at least 12 lives.

“We are deeply concerned about the risk of further escalation and destabilisation.

“We have been clear Hezballah must cease their attacks.”

Israel has blamed the terrorist group that controls Lebanon, which has denied responsibility.

(Top row, L-R) Ameer Rabeea Abu Saleh, 16, Iseel Nasha’at Ayoub, 12, Hazem Akram Abu Saleh, 15, Milad Muadad Alsha’ar, 10 (Middle row, L-R) Alma Ayman Fakher Eldin, 11, Naji Taher Alhalabi, 11, Johnny Wadeea Ibrahim, 13, Yazan Nayeif Abu Saleh, 12 (Bottom row, L-R) Fajer Laith Abu Saleh, 16, Vinees Adham Alsafadi, 11 Nathem Fakher Saeb, 16, who were killed in a Hezbollah rocket attack on Majdal Shams on July 27, 2024

US secretary of state Antony Blinken said on Sunday that “every indication is that indeed the rockets, or the rocket, was from Hezbollah.”

The strike on Saturday, which the Israeli military said killed 12 children and teenagers, has raised fears that conflict could escalate in the Middle East.

The Israeli military said it struck targets inside Lebanon overnight.

Since October 8, a day after Hamas terrorists attacked southern Israel, Israel and Hezbollah have been trading fire, but cross-border fighting has ramped up in recent weeks.

