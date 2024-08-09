Foreign Secretary says there can be ‘no more delays’ to Gaza ceasefire and hostage release

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has said the UK welcomes the tireless efforts of partners in Qatar, Egypt and the United States in pushing for the immediate resumption of ceasefire negotiations and a hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.

In a statement on Friday, Lammy said:”This government has prioritised working to end this conflict and secure the safe release of hostages, in coordination with international partners, since day one.

“We agree with our partners: there can be no more delays, the fighting must stop now, and all hostages still cruelly detained by Hamas must be released. We also need to see the urgent delivery of unfettered aid into Gaza.

“A deal is on the table, and it is in the long-term interests of the Israelis, Palestinians and all relevant parties to agree to it urgently and bring this devastating conflict to an end.

“We also cannot risk an escalation of tensions between Israel and Lebanese Hizballah. UN Security Council Resolution 1701 must be implemented in full.”

The leaders of the US, Egypt and Qatar called on Israel and Hamas to resume urgent negotiations to finalise a ceasefire and hostage release deal, saying there were no excuses “from any party for further delay”.

The three countries, which have been trying to mediate a deal, said in a joint statement the talks could take place in either Doha or Cairo on 15 August.

They added it was “time to bring immediate relief both to the longsuffering people of Gaza as well as the longsuffering hostages and their families”.

The leaders said a “framework agreement is now on the table with only the details of implementation left to conclude”, and offered to present “a final bridging proposal” resolving the remaining issues, such as the length of the first stage of a ceasefire and how and where Israeli troops would withdraw.

Moments after the release of the joint statement, Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said Israeli negotiators would be there.