UK holds urgent talks after Iran hits back at Israel, killing three Israelis
Two of the Israelis killed have been named as Yisrael Aloni, 73, from Rishon Lezion, and Etti Cohen Engel from Ramat Gan
David Lammy will spend the day in talks with counterparts across the Middle East after Iran launched retaliatory attacks against Israel overnight.
The Foreign Secretary was briefed by officials on Saturday and spoke to figures in the Middle East and elsewhere.
It comes after conversations with representatives from Iran, Jordan and Saudi Arabia as well as European foreign ministers on Friday.
Meanwhile, Iranian state media said Tehran has warned the US, the UK and France not to help Israel stop Iran’s strikes, according to reports.
Iran launched missile and drone strikes on Israel overnight after a series of Israeli attacks on the heart of Tehran’s nuclear programme and armed forces. Two of the Israelis killed have been named as Yisrael Aloni, 73, from Rishon Lezion, and Etti Cohen Engel from Ramat Gan.
Tehran’s UN ambassador said 78 people had been killed and more than 320 wounded in the attacks, while Tehran’s response was said to have killed at least three and wounded dozens.
Speaking to broadcasters on Friday evening, Mr Lammy said: “I spoke to my Iranian counterpart today to urge restraint at this time and calm. I recognise that this is a moment of grave peril in the Middle East.”
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump called for “diplomacy and dialogue” in a call on Friday, amid a diplomatic flurry from western nations to try to calm the conflict.
Sir Keir had earlier urged his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to de-escalate and work towards a “diplomatic resolution”.
A Cobra meeting of high-level ministers was convened on Friday afternoon to discuss the situation. The same is not expected on Saturday but Whitehall officials were expected to be meeting.
The conflict was ignited by early morning Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear bases on Friday.
Israel said the barrage was necessary before Iran got any closer to building a nuclear weapon, although experts and the US government have assessed that Tehran was not actively working on such a weapon.
Iran retaliated with waves of drones and ballistic missiles, with explosions lighting up the skies over Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.
Sir Keir is set for discussions with other world leaders at the G7 summit in Canada next week.
Tensions between Israel, the US and Iran have escalated in recent weeks, amid negotiations over the Iranian nuclear deal, which is aimed at preventing the country from developing nuclear weapons.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.