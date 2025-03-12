Former Archbishop of Canterbury laments ‘resurgence of antisemitic rhetoric’
Lord Rowan Williams delivers lecture in honour of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks
Former Archbishop of Canterbury Lord Rowan Williams has condemned the “resurgence of antisemitic rhetoric’.
Speaking at the Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks Annual Memorial Lecture at King’s College London, he said: “We have witnessed the resurgence of antisemitic rhetoric and activity, within the nightmare cycle of violence that has been so much more deeply entrenched, with the butchery of 7 October.
“The desperate plight of the hostages is a bitterly vivid symbol of the way that so many lives – Jewish and non-Jewish – are held hostage by a climate of terror.”
A close friend and colleague of Rabbi Sacks, Lord Williams also spoke movingly of the late Chief Rabbi and asked how Rabbi Sacks might have approached the profound challenges of our time.
Stuart Roden, a trustee of The Rabbi Sacks Legacy, said: “The annual memorial lecture continues to pay tribute to Rabbi Sacks, who had a unique ability to convey Jewish teachings and texts in a way that resonated with people of all backgrounds and faiths, drawing on our shared humanity as a foundation for a better society and future.”
Lady Elaine Sacks added: “This year’s memorial lecture in memory of my late husband was a testament to his enduring impact even beyond the Jewish community.”
