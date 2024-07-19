Blair minister’s son confirmed in Middle East role
Hamish Falconer , son of Charlie, elected as MP for Lincoln at the election, is handed a junior ministerial role by Keir Starmer
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
The new MP for Lincoln, and the son of Charlie Falconer, the Lord Chancellor in Tony Blair’s Labour government, has been made minister for the Middle East and North Africa.
Hamish Falconer was appointed into role as a junior minister in the Foreign Office, by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Falconer confirmed the post, writing on X: “I will do all I can to make sure Britain plays a leading role in bringing the devastating war in Gaza to an end and working our partners to bring about a more, stable, secure and prosporous region.”
He previously served as a diplomat, and replaces Wayne David, who served as shadow middle east minister prior to Labour’s election win, but stood down due to his age.
His father, now a peer and barrister, served as Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice under Prime Minister Tony Blair from 2003 to 2007.
Falconer was elected Labour MP for Lincoln on 4 July with a neear 9000 majority, and previously worked on national security and humanitarian relief, including hostage recovery, in the foreign office.
He was also a Policy Fellow at the pro-Starmer think tank Labour Together.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.