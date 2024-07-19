Blair minister’s son confirmed in Middle East role

The new MP for Lincoln, and the son of Charlie Falconer, the Lord Chancellor in Tony Blair’s Labour government, has been made minister for the Middle East and North Africa.

Hamish Falconer was appointed into role as a junior minister in the Foreign Office, by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Falconer confirmed the post, writing on X: “I will do all I can to make sure Britain plays a leading role in bringing the devastating war in Gaza to an end and working our partners to bring about a more, stable, secure and prosporous region.”

He previously served as a diplomat, and replaces Wayne David, who served as shadow middle east minister prior to Labour’s election win, but stood down due to his age.

His father, now a peer and barrister, served as Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice under Prime Minister Tony Blair from 2003 to 2007.

Falconer was elected Labour MP for Lincoln on 4 July with a neear 9000 majority, and previously worked on national security and humanitarian relief, including hostage recovery, in the foreign office.

He was also a Policy Fellow at the pro-Starmer think tank Labour Together.