Former director of Scottish Jewish charity admits embezzlement from hardship fund
Catherine Bell admitted that for a period of years, funds she claimed were going to four needy Jewish families instead went into her own pockets
The former deputy chief executive of Jewish Care Scotland has admitted to embezzling more than £50,000 from the charity’s hardship fund.
Catherine Bell, who also acted as the Jewish charity’s director for social care, was responsible for distributing money to members of Scotland’s Jewish community who experience financial hardship.
At a hearing last week at Paisley Sheriff Court, Bell, 70, admitted to taking £54,435 between October 1, 2013 and October 25, 2018. She had been charged with taking the larger amount of £68,295.
Jewish Care Scotland, based in East Renfrewshire, is the only Jewish care charity in Scotland. Set up in 1858, it is not part of the Jewish Care charity in England.
As reported by the Scottish Daily Record, the Procurator fiscal depute, Jason Stark, told the court that “from February 2015 onwards, the accused would on a weekly basis apply for hardship funds by completing the hardship grant forms” relating to four specific families, which she referred to as “the usual four”.
The money in question amounted to £210 a week, as well as, at times, one-off payments. An unnamed witness at the trial confirmed counting out the money, which was put in four separate envelopes and given to the accused, with the latter claiming that she then delivered the money to a specific location, the Richmond Fellowship, where the families would collect it.
In 2018, however, the then chief compliance officer of the charity, Julie Marshall, began what was described to the court as a “compliance check”, to ensure that all qualifications of the charity’s staff were in order.
Mr Stark said: “Over the coming days, it was identified by the witness Marshall that the accused was not registered on the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) for social workers.
“On October 25, 2018, the accused left the charity, awaiting the outcome of an internal investigation. On October 29, 2018, [the witness] notified Marshall of the accused’s ‘usual four’. Marshall had no knowledge of these payments.
“Information was then obtained from the Richmond Fellowship and the alleged recipients and it was confirmed that no money had been delivered or obtained by them. These findings led to Marshall contacting chartered accountants to request an audit of the accounts.
“During December 2018, the accountant carried out an audit of the hardship fund. This audit found the accused had misappropriated £54,435 from the hardship fund.”
Jewish Care Scotland is based in Giffnock, the town just outside Glasgow which contains Scotland’s largest Jewish community. It receives funds via a variety of means, including a grant from East Renfrewshire Council’s Health and Social Care partnership, as well as legacies, fundraising and donations.
Sentencing in the case has been deferred until next month, with bail being continued for the defendant.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.