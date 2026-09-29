Former Israel spokesman Eylon Levy launches podcast ahead of Israeli election
British-born broadcaster will interview major party figures about their policies and plans before Israelis vote on 27 October
Former Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy has launched a new podcast series interviewing the country’s political parties ahead of next month’s election.
The introductory episode of EYLON: Israel Electioncast, produced by Leah Miller, was released on Sunday, with interviews with party leaders and senior representatives to follow before Israelis go to the polls on 27 October.
The British-born broadcaster, who became a prominent English-language voice for Israel after the 7 October attacks, said the series would concentrate on what parties intend to do in power rather than the coalition deals and political alliances surrounding the election.
“Israelis deserve real conversations about policy, not politics,” Levy says in the introductory episode. “I’m interested in what they actually want to do if we put our country in their hands, whether they have real plans to do that or whether it’s just slogans.”
Each guest will choose three policy areas they want to discuss, while Levy will select a fourth. Parties have also been asked to provide manifestos or written policy plans where available.
The interviews are expected to cover national security, the cost of living, education, public transport, judicial reform, military service, settlement policy and the relationship between religion and state.
Representatives from Likud, Religious Zionism, Otzma Yehudit, the Democrats, Yisrael Beiteinu, Israel First and Blue and White are among those announced for the series, alongside figures from several newer parties.
Levy said every major party had been invited to take part on the same terms, although Arab and ultra-orthodox parties had not agreed to participate when the introductory episode was recorded.
He said he wanted candidates to explain the details behind their campaign promises.
“You’ll lower the cost of living? Okay, everyone says that. How?” he said. “You’ll bring security? What specifically will you do differently? You say you’ll fight crime? Tell me how. Give me numbers.”
The English-language series is aimed particularly at olim and other English-speaking Israelis, as well as audiences abroad wanting to better understand the parties competing in the election.
It will conclude with a subscriber-only live webinar and Q&A on 26 October, the night before the vote.
Episodes will be available on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts, as well as at www.eylonalevy.com/electioncast
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