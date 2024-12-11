Former JCoSS student wins £33k on ITV’s The 1% Club
Daniel Garai-Ebner was one of three contestants who successfully answered the final question on the popular TV quiz show
Former JCoSS pupil Daniel Garai-Ebner has scooped £32,667 on ITV’s hit quiz show The 1% Club.
The 21-year-old was one of three successful contestants who took home a share of the £98,000 jackpot as they reached the final ‘1% question.’
Hosted by comedian Lee Mack, the popular quiz show sees a hundred hopefuls tackle logic-based puzzles as they are whittled down to reach the deciding round where they must answer the one that only 1% of Brits can solve, all for a chance to win the jackpot prize of up to £100,000.
During the episode, which aired on Monday, Daniel and his fellow two finalists agreed to take on the 1% question: “If you double the number of times the word triple appears, how many t’s would there be in this question?”
The answer was nine. All three got the question right, taking home £32,667 each.
Daniel, in his final year of a maths degree at Oxford, told Jewish News: “It was very nerve-wracking being up there and it was a pretty crazy feeling, to go from such nerves to euphoria in moments was mad and the delay in the broadcast (it was filmed in November 2023) made it very difficult to keep the secret. Choosing not to share it with anyone was really strange too.
“Though I did drop subtle hints to my friends, but no one picked up on them,” he added.
Daniel grew up in Temple Fortune and is a member of Alyth (The North Western Reform Synagogue). He said: “When I first watched the show in 2022, I knew that if there was any game show I’d consider going on it would be this. I applied in early summer 2023, had an audition at the start of September and heard back at the beginning of October.”
Daniel will receive his winnings next month and plans to spend some of it on travelling and to help fund his sister Ella’s new business, ‘it IS personal’, a range of personalised products and gifts for special occasions. “I also spent some of the money on going to the Euros final in Berlin. I went with my dad and told him that I had saved from my job over the summer but really it was from the show.”
He advised anyone thinking of applying to do so. “If you think you have a chance, it’s always worth a shot.”
@itispersonal25
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.