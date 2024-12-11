Former JCoSS student wins £33k on ITV’s The 1% Club

Former JCoSS pupil Daniel Garai-Ebner has scooped £32,667 on ITV’s hit quiz show The 1% Club.

The 21-year-old was one of three successful contestants who took home a share of the £98,000 jackpot as they reached the final ‘1% question.’

Hosted by comedian Lee Mack, the popular quiz show sees a hundred hopefuls tackle logic-based puzzles as they are whittled down to reach the deciding round where they must answer the one that only 1% of Brits can solve, all for a chance to win the jackpot prize of up to £100,000.

During the episode, which aired on Monday, Daniel and his fellow two finalists agreed to take on the 1% question: “If you double the number of times the word triple appears, how many t’s would there be in this question?”

The answer was nine. All three got the question right, taking home £32,667 each.

Daniel, in his final year of a maths degree at Oxford, told Jewish News: “It was very nerve-wracking being up there and it was a pretty crazy feeling, to go from such nerves to euphoria in moments was mad and the delay in the broadcast (it was filmed in November 2023) made it very difficult to keep the secret. Choosing not to share it with anyone was really strange too.

“Though I did drop subtle hints to my friends, but no one picked up on them,” he added.

Daniel grew up in Temple Fortune and is a member of Alyth (The North Western Reform Synagogue). He said: “When I first watched the show in 2022, I knew that if there was any game show I’d consider going on it would be this. I applied in early summer 2023, had an audition at the start of September and heard back at the beginning of October.”

Daniel will receive his winnings next month and plans to spend some of it on travelling and to help fund his sister Ella’s new business, ‘it IS personal’, a range of personalised products and gifts for special occasions. “I also spent some of the money on going to the Euros final in Berlin. I went with my dad and told him that I had saved from my job over the summer but really it was from the show.”

He advised anyone thinking of applying to do so. “If you think you have a chance, it’s always worth a shot.”

