Former Scottish first minister faces probe over donations to UNRWA
Humza Yousaf is alleged to have given £250,000 to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency while members of his family were trapped in Gaza
Former Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf reportedly faces a probe into a series of donations the Scottish government made to a Gaza aid agency .
Earlier this year, it was revealed that Yousaf gave £250,000 to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) while members of his family were trapped in the warzone.
The Telegraph claimed that officials had recommended a donation less than this amount to the United Nations agency that provides humanitarian aid to children, to fund water programmes in Gaza.
Yousaf allegedly told officials that, since he was about to meet with UNRWA, “we should just announce an extra £250k to them”.
The donation came from the International Development Fund, a £10m fund that is meant to be ring-fenced for projects in four “partner” countries – Malawi, Rwanda, Zambia and Pakistan.
The Sunday Telegraph reported that the Scottish government is conducting a “review of the processes involved in our response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza”.
The admission was made in response to a freedom of information request submitted by Craig Houston, a Glasgow resident who has been following the case on his YouTube channel Craig Houston Talks To.
A Scottish government spokesperson said: “The review, which will focus on evolving future Scottish Government humanitarian funding mechanisms and processes, will be announced in due course.”
The Scottish government’s £250,000 donation was publicly announced on 2 November, the same day Yousaf met a delegation of senior UNRWA officials in Edinburgh. Yousaf’s mother-in-law and father-in-law were given safe passage out of Gaza via the Rafah crossing the following day.
Yousaf, who resigned as first minister in April, has denied that the donation was in any way connected to the release of his family.
A spokesman said at the time: “UNRWA had no role in the situation regarding the first minister’s extended family, and any suggestion of a conflict of interest in this matter would be completely untrue.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.