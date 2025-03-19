Former United Synagogue environmental lead wins Barnet award

Naomi Verber, former Head of Environmental Policy at the United Synagogue and now Executive Director of EcoJudaism, has won Barnet Council’s International Women’s Day 2025 Award for Environment and Sustainability.

Verber was recognised for her leadership in Jewish environmental initiatives, including Dorot, a programme she helped establish in 2022 with the Chief Rabbi and the United Synagogue. The initiative led to the donation of over 1,500 trees, the elimination of plastic use in more than 30 communities, and the rewilding of 15 acres of cemetery land.

United Synagogue chief executive Jo Grose praised Verber’s impact, saying: “The Dorot programme has inspired communities to take action, reducing the charity’s environmental footprint and lowering costs at synagogues. We are now looking at how solar panels on some of our buildings can both help the planet and save the charity critical funds.”

Verber, who received her award at Hendon Town Hall on Thursday, said she was “delighted and honoured” by the recognition. “We’re rapidly moving to a place where Jewish environmental responsibility is the celebrated norm.”