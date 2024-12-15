Founder of fashion chain Mango dies in accident
Billionaire Isak Andic, 71, was hiking with relatives near Barcelona
Isak Andic, the billionaire founder of fashion chain Mango, has died in an accident, the company said on Saturday.
The 71-year-old businessman reportedly slipped and fell from a 150-metre cliff while hiking with relatives in the Monserrat caves near Barcelona.
The company announced the “unexpected death” in a statement on their website on Saturday.
Mango CEO Toni Ruiz said: “His departure leaves a huge void but all of us are, in some way, his legacy and the testimony of his achievements.
“It is up to us, and this is the best tribute we can make to Isak and which we will fulfil, to ensure that Mango continues to be the project that Isak aspired to and of which he would feel proud.”
Andic was born in Turkey, in 1953. When he was a teenager, his Sephardic Jewish family emigrated to Barcelona, Spain, where he would later build his fashion empire.
He founded Mango in 1984 with the help of his brother, Nahman, and the chain now operates almost 3,000 outlets in 120 countries. Andic had a estimated worth of $4.5bn (£3.6bn) according to reports. He was a non-executive chairman of the company when he died.
Though not often discussed publicly, Andic has been known to support Jewish causes and maintain close ties to the Jewish community in Spain. As one of the wealthiest figures in Spain, he has also used his platform to contribute to broader societal and cultural initiatives that align with his values.
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez paid tribute to Andic on social media, praising his “hard work and business vision that transformed a Spanish brand into a global fashion leader.”
Mango is one of Europe’s leading fashion groups with plans to expand from its current 40 to 60 stores in the US by the end of 2025.
