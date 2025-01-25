Four female hostages handed over by Hamas arrive back in Israel
Daniela Gilboa, Liri Elbag, Naama Levy and Karina Ariev are released by the terror group on Saturday
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
The latest four hostages to be released by Hamas – Daniela Gilboa, Liri Elbag, Naama Levy and Karina Ariev – have arrived back in Israel, the IDF has confirmed.
In a statement on X on Saturday the IDF said: “The four returning hostages are currently being accompanied by IDF special forces and ISA forces on their return to Israeli territory, where they will undergo an initial medical assessment.
“The commanders and soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces salute and embrace the returning hostages as they make their way home to the State of Israel.
“The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit asks everyone to respect the privacy of the returning hostages and their families.”
Earlier the four were led on to a podium in Gaza City amid a large crowd of Palestinians and surrounded by dozens of armed Hamas men.
The four females in military uniform then entered the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) vehicles.
Gunmen and crowds gathered in Palestine Square in Gaza City as the hostages were released to the Red Cross in another heavily staged handover.
Israeli soldiers were pictured preparing a helipad at the Beilinson Schneider complex in Petah Tikva, Israel, ahead of the arrival of the four released Israeli hostages as part of a prisoner-hostage exchange deal between Israel and Hamas.
Crowds also gathered in Tel Aviv where a cheer rose up in Hostage Square when the prisoners were announced to have returned to Israel.
IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari later said that the freed hostages were meeting their families, and that the army are awaiting the release of the rest of the Israeli civilians and soldiers in captivity.
“Agam Berger is still being held captive by Hamas,” he added. “We are committed to bringing her back and ensuring the return of all the hostages.
“The parents are now meeting their daughters at the reception center in [Kibbutz] Re’im.
“We have completed the preparations for their return. From there, they will continue with their parents to the hospital. On the morning of October 7, the female soldiers acted bravely against the enemy.
“Many fell in the fierce battle – we embrace the families and stand with them,” Hagari said.
“We continue to make progress in implementing the agreement for the return of the hostages, and we are responsibly awaiting the arrival of additional hostages in the near future.
“Hamas has not fulfilled its agreement to prioritise the return of civilian hostages.
“We will insist that Arbel Yehoud returns, as well as Shiri and the children of the Bibas family, for whom we are gravely concerned.” he added.
